Asa Orbison talks about her new solo music and the digital age

Asa Orbison. Photo Courtesy of Asa Orbison.

Asa Orbison, the daughter-in-law of Roy Orbison, and a singer and artist in her own right, spoke about her new music.

How was your experience doing “Love is Strange” as a duet?

I have loved this song ever since I watched the movie “Dirty Dancing” and it’s a dream to put my own take on it together with my husband.

Roy and my version of “Love Is Strange” is a playfully updated version of the classic duet song by “Mickey & Sylvia” from 1956. As for singing it with Roy – we do everything together.

In our 10 years, I can count the days we’ve been apart on my two hands. So, at this point the things we do together come more naturally and easier than doing things individually and it for sure is a lot more fun.

I will say we got pretty giggly during the “talking part” which is towards the end and we had to do a few takes on that particular part to not have us laughing all over it!

How did your cover of ‘Blue Bayou’ come about?

In 2019 we were working on my father-in-law Roy Orbison’s album “Unchained Melodies” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, on which I sang background vocals on – one of the great honors of my life.

My husband, Roy, and I were rehearsing a lot and had so much fun playing together. Roy was playing around with jazzy chords and we came up with the rearrangement on the spot. Roy’s really good at that kind of thing, I guess it runs in the family.

I changed some notes and together with my “Swenglish” approach on the lyrics and vocals it became something we are really proud of and people seem to like!

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Life and love. If you stop and take a moment, there is a song in everything. English is my second language, so I tend to keep it simple.

Simple words can be very powerful and sometimes when you know more words you can get lost in complicated phrases.

So, I feel English being my second language can work in my favor. Also, because English is my second language, sometimes I simply get it wrong and it turns out “right” and different!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s great and fun for us and the audience. One morning I got up and checked my Spotify numbers and had thousands of new listeners in Taiwan of all places. I found out “Blue Bayou” had been added to a huge playlist over there.

Lately, Brazil has become my biggest country – which wouldn’t have happened if I would’ve been selling records in a store where I live.

What do your plans for the future include?

We’re in the middle of releasing this album in its full. After that, I’ll get back into the studio to record my next one, which we already have planned out. Then, we hope to hit the road a little bit!

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Continuity and discipline. It sounds so boring but just keep going. My father-in-law Roy Orbison said “Don’t give up before the miracle.”

To be an artist and practice artistry is all fun, but with the “job” part comes other things for you to become successful. That takes discipline and continuity.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Health, happiness and faith. To wake up and feel like you are exactly where you are supposed to be.

Personally, I’ve felt like that ever since the day I became a mom. Professionally its good to set goals, but I don’t stare at them blindly, I make sure to enjoy the ride.

To have faith that whatever is meant for you won’t pass you by makes me feel successful in good times and not so good times.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new music? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

This is music from another time. To disappear into a different world with. For me, the songs are memories from specific times and places.

Whatever it is to the listeners – only time can tell. I believe we all have our “Blue Bayou” and “Green Eyes” we long for. What does it mean to you?

“Blue Bayou” is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Asa Orbison, follow her on Instagram.