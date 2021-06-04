Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

ARTY releases gorgeous track ‘One Night Away’

Electronic star ARTY released his gorgeous new track “One Night Away.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

ARTY
ARTY. Photo Credit: Easton Schirra
ARTY. Photo Credit: Easton Schirra

Electronic star ARTY released his gorgeous new single “One Night Away.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is uplifting, vivacious, and enthralling; moreover, it is bound to resonate with his fans and listeners. It is worthy of the repeat button and it is ideal for any dancefloor or electronic music festival once things start opening back up again post COVID-19 pandemic.

ARTY shared that “One Night Away” is a tune that is dedicated to a person that is taking a very special place in his life.

“It’s inspired by love and it’s about love too, but this song also touches upon the hope that should never leave people’s hearts when they’re seeking happiness,” he added.

“After telling Chloe and Charlie my story, everybody in the studio was so inspired that all of the lyrics were written in less than an hour. That’s what love can do to, with, and for people. It inspired me to produce this song, and I hope ‘One Night Away’ will inspire others in return,” ARTY elaborated.

“One Night Away” by ARTY is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about ARTY and “One Night Away,” follow him on Instagram and check out his website.

In this article:ARTY, Electronic, one night away, Track

You may also like:

SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a 'go' for Thursday SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a 'go' for Thursday

Tech & Science

SpaceX Dragon cargo mission is a ‘go’ for Thursday

A brand new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) with a load of...

20 hours ago
Carolyn Miller Carolyn Miller

Entertainment

Carolyn Miller releases stunning single ‘Strangers in This Bar ‘

Long Island country Carolyn Miller has released her stunning new single "Strangers in This Bar." Digital Journal has the scoop.

24 hours ago
Cuban government approves limited SMEs Cuban government approves limited SMEs

Business

Cuban government approves limited SMEs

An old American car passes near the Capitol in Havana, on May 3, 2021 - Copyright AFP/File ASIF HASSANThe government of communist Cuba has...

23 hours ago

Business

Jobless claims hit a pandemic low of 385,000

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low.

19 hours ago