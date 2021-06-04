ARTY releases gorgeous track ‘One Night Away’

ARTY. Photo Credit: Easton Schirra

Electronic star ARTY released his gorgeous new single “One Night Away.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is uplifting, vivacious, and enthralling; moreover, it is bound to resonate with his fans and listeners. It is worthy of the repeat button and it is ideal for any dancefloor or electronic music festival once things start opening back up again post COVID-19 pandemic.

ARTY shared that “One Night Away” is a tune that is dedicated to a person that is taking a very special place in his life.

“It’s inspired by love and it’s about love too, but this song also touches upon the hope that should never leave people’s hearts when they’re seeking happiness,” he added.

“After telling Chloe and Charlie my story, everybody in the studio was so inspired that all of the lyrics were written in less than an hour. That’s what love can do to, with, and for people. It inspired me to produce this song, and I hope ‘One Night Away’ will inspire others in return,” ARTY elaborated.

“One Night Away” by ARTY is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about ARTY and “One Night Away,” follow him on Instagram and check out his website.