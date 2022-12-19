Connect with us

Armin van Buuren talks about his Web3-based fan community

The world’s top trance DJ Armin van Buuren chatted about his Web3-based fan community Armin’s All Access (AAA).
Markos Papadatos

Published

Armin van Buuren. Photo Credit: Bart Heemskerk
The world’s top trance DJ and producer Armin van Buuren chatted about his Web3-based fan community Armin’s All-Access (AAA).

Web3-based fan community

It was created to strengthen the connection with his fans, the community is accessible upon purchase of a limited-edition community token — a piece of digital art designed by renowned Dutch designer Rik Oostenbroek — and grants many fan-desired perks, including (early) access to various forms of exclusive content , a private, AAA-community-only space within the existing Armin van Buuren Discord channel and direct contact with the electronic dance music (EDM) icon himself.

On the origin of AAA (pronounced Triple A), he said, “When the pandemic hit and it consequently became harder and harder to get in touch with everyone, I realized that I wanted more of a personal connection with my fans, like I had back in the days of chatting in the IRC chart when I was recording the episodes of ‘A State of Trance.’ That’s the personal touch that I crave, and that drove me to launch this new fan community.”

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations as an electronic artist, he said, “I started out over 20 years ago simply because I wanted to share my love for music with the rest of the world and to connect people through music. That still is my main driver!” 

Plans for the future

On his plans for the future, he shared, “That’s always a tough question, mostly because I cannot yet share the most exciting things. I really love the place I am in life right now though, and am definitely content with just pushing out more music, doing more exciting collaborations and strengthening the connection with my fans.” 

When asked if he has any New Year’s resolutions for 2023, he revealed, “I think these are aligned with the current stage of wanting to have a more personal connection with my fans. It’s not necessarily a New Year’s resolution, but it is something that’s very important to me right now.” 

‘Live on Love’

He opened up about working with Academy Award winner Diane Warren and My Marianne on “Live on Love.” “It was so wonderful and inspiring,” he said. “They are such talented artists and I believe it shines through in every aspect of the song.”

“Live on Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

DJ Mag recognition

In 2022, he ranked in the Top 5 in the coveted DJ Magazine’s Top 100 DJs poll. It always feels great to get recognition from the fans. It means they still resonate with the music you put out and how you perform on stage, and that’s priceless,” he acknowledged.

His favorite motto to live by is the following: “Don’t be a prisoner of your own style.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, van Buuren exclaimed, “Feel Again!”

On his definition of the word success, van Buuren said, “To me, success means being able to do what you love and to simultaneously achieve what you intend to.” 

He concluded about his new Web3-based fan community, “Armin’s All-Access is there for us to connect on a truly personal level!”

To learn more about Armin’s All-Access, visit its official website.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

