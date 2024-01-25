Armin van Buuren discusses his album ‘Breathe In,’ and being inspired by meditation

Armin van Buuren. Photo Courtesy of Armada Music

Dutch DJ and trance producer Armin van Buuren chatted about his new studio album “Breathe In,” which was inspired by meditation.

Background on Armin van Buuren

He has been honored as the “No. 1 DJ in the world” by DJ Magazine on five separate occasions (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012). He has ranked in the Top 5 consistently since 2002.

In 2014, he earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Dance Recording” for his hit single ‘This Is What It Feels Like,” which features lead vocals from Trevor Guthrie. This made him the fourth trance musician to ever score a Grammy nod.

‘Breathe In’ album

He shared that “Breathe In” is his ninth studio album, which consists of 12 brand new tracks. It was released on January 12, 2024, via Armada Music.

“Two of them were previously unreleased as well,” he said. “All the tracks were tested in my live sets obviously.” This album is a logical follow-up to ‘Feel Again’ for me.”

“This album is about breathing and meditation,” he acknowledged. “I am really heavily into meditating now. I discovered it five years ago, and it’s about embracing mental health.”

“I quit drinking and I’ve never done drugs anyway. I have a meditation routine every day and I’ve cut down the number of gigs I do,” he added.

“I don’t do 130 gigs anymore,” he revealed. “I focus on my family a lot but in return, I still do a lot of radio shows, and I am more productive than ever in the studio. I feel very energized to make new music. This new meditation routine that I do each morning makes me feel more productive than ever. It just helps,” he explained.

He noted that the album title refers to what he does every morning. “Breathing is what keeps you alive, of course, but it is a lot more than that,” he admitted.

“Back in the day, when I was nervous before a gig, I would drink alcohol. Now, I just breathe, and I know that I will be okay, whether the set is going great or not. I try to do my best. I focus on the anchor point, which is my breath. As a result, ‘Breathe In’ has a deeper meaning,” he elaborated.

‘Forever (Stay Like This)’

The first single from the album is “Forever (Stay Like This)” and he noted that it has been chosen for a “specific reason.”

“The lyrics refer to enjoying the moment more,” he said. “That is what the single and the album are all about. I am really glad that it resonates with so many people. Finding my home in meditation has brought me so much clarity. That’s what this album is about.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he stated that it would be to “end all the wars and end all the suffering.”

“I would bring peace and end all of these diseases such as ALS and long-COVID. I don’t want to see any more suffering. It always hurts when I see other people suffer,” he explained.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, van Buuren said with a sweet laugh, “Breathe In.”

“Maybe I should breathe out,” he jokingly laughed. “By breathing in, I am connecting with myself. It all starts with self-love and looking after yourself.”

“The basic things such as taking care of yourself, and that’s what I try to teach my kids as well. Things such as taking a shower and going to the gym. It’s not boring or anything. It’s about looking after yourself. You can only love someone else if you love yourself first,” he explained.

“If you take care of yourself, and you are in good shape, then you can help other people,” he expressed. “It starts with meditation, therapy, and find some good friends that you can share some real-life things with.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success, to me, means being a successful dad. Of course, I dream of another Grammy nomination, I am not going to lie.”

“I just got a gold plaque for the sales of ‘Blah Blah Blah’ in the U.S. That is great, phenomenal, and I am super thankful, but it is only that moment, when you come home with a plaque but the next day, life just goes on,” he said.

“I am proudest of my kids, my wife, being at home, and being a father,” he acknowledged. “That’s what I am first and foremost, and then, the rest of what I do, I absolutely love music and I am crazy about it but it’s my job, in a way, and my passion.”

“Breathe In” by Armin van Buuren is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about electronic music star Armin van Buuren, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and check out his official website.