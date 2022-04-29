Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron is honored by Billboard as an International Power Player

Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron He was named as one of Billboard’s International Power Players for the fifth consecutive year.

Published

Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron
Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron. Photo Credit: William Rutten
Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron. Photo Credit: William Rutten

Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron has a huge reason to be proud. He was named as one of Billboard’s International Power Players for the fifth consecutive year.

Piron is one of the three founders of ArmadaMusic, which is the biggest independent dance music record in the globe.

Armada has offices in Amsterdam, New York, and London. With over 25 years of music business experience under his belt (18 of which have been as CEO of Armada Music), Piron is one of the masterminds of today’s electronic dance music (EDM) scene.

In a climate as fast-paced and ever-evolving as the music industry, it can be challenging to keep up with all developments brought about by the industry’s rapid expansion. Especially the top music businesses require a seasoned, ambitious, and capable captain at the helm, and that’s what CEO Maykel Piron has been for Amsterdam, London, and New York-based record label Armada Music for the past 19 years.

His contribution to the company’s global expansion and the electronic music scene as a whole has led him to secure a spot amongst Billboard’s 2022 International Power Players for the fifth year in a row, amidst three consecutive annual Indie Power Players features. 

Ever since he co-founded the company alongside Armin van Buuren and David Lewis in 2003, Maykel Piron has been leading the armada of up-and-coming talent to consistently push quality records into the world.

His unique management style and guidance allowed for Armada Music’s uninterrupted growth, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“We had to adapt and evolve so fast my head’s still spinning,” Maykel Piron said. “The team put their shoulders to the wheel and powered through very impressively.”

Under his management, Armada Music has powered to the highest ranks of the dance music scene. The six-time winner of the IDMA for ‘Best Global Label’ is now home to world-renowned artists such as Andrew Rayel, Armin van Buuren, ARTY, Brando, Cat Dealers, Ferry Corsten, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Tensnake, and continues to seek out, nurture and spur on the scene’s foremost talents. 

To learn more about Armada Music, visit its official website.

In this article:armada, CEO, Dance, Electronic, International, Maykel Piron, Music, Player, power
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Invasive species costing Africa $3.66 tn a year: study Invasive species costing Africa $3.66 tn a year: study

World

Ability to feed the planet’s growing population is now at risk

Rising damage, caused mostly by food production, puts our ability to feed the planet’s growing population at risk

23 hours ago
Three thousand people from various countries, mainly Israel, walked from the notorious "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Will Set You Free) gate at Auschwitz to Birkenau, the main extermination site Three thousand people from various countries, mainly Israel, walked from the notorious "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Will Set You Free) gate at Auschwitz to Birkenau, the main extermination site

World

Thoughts of Ukraine at Auschwitz March of the Living

As Ukrainian refugee Olga marched Thursday alongside Holocaust survivors to honour the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

15 hours ago
US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused Moscow of issuing 'idle comments' and 'disturbing rhetoric' US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused Moscow of issuing 'idle comments' and 'disturbing rhetoric'

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

US President Joe Biden blasts Moscow for "idle comments" on the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict.

21 hours ago
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, there have been more than 1,000 fires in the eastern Kharkiv region which borders Russia Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, there have been more than 1,000 fires in the eastern Kharkiv region which borders Russia

World

In Kharkiv, no let-up for Ukraine firefighters

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, there have been more than 1,000 fires in the eastern Kharkiv region which borders Russia - Copyright...

20 hours ago