Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron graces Billboard’s annual ‘Indie Power Players’ list

Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music. Photo Credit: Joep van Aert

Maykel Piron is the CEO of Armada Music, and he is one of the most powerful men in electronic dance music. He was recognized in Billboard’s annual “Indie Power Players” list for the third year in a row. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Piron serves as the CEO of Amsterdam, New York, and London-based record label Armada Music. He is one of the industry leaders who has been doing brilliantly behind the steering wheel, and it has garnered him his third consecutive inclusion in the annual Indie Power Players list of globally renowned music platform Billboard. The full list is available by clicking here.

He founded the Armada Music record label with Armin van Buuren and David Lewis back in 2003. The electronic music executive reflected on the past year, “Dance music is our bread and butter, so we took a hit when clubs closed.”

“We have such an amazing team here. I can’t stress this enough,” Piron underscored. “Everyone has been working so hard, pulling out all the stops to keep the numbers up and each other motivated. I am beyond proud of them, and my inclusion in this list is a testament to their phenomenal efforts.”

Thanks to Piron’s guidance and leadership, Armada Music has grown into the biggest indie dance music record label in the world. It has won the award for “Best Global Label” six times.

In addition, Armada Music represents and cultivates the creative exploits of some of the biggest players in the electronic music game, including Andrew Rayel, Armin van Buuren, ARTY, Ferry Corsten, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, among others.

