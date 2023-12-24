Connect with us

AQUA talks about their New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square

Markos Papadatos

Published

AQUA
AQUA. Photo Credit: Gudmund Thai
AQUA. Photo Credit: Gudmund Thai

Danish dance-pop trio AQUA chatted about AQUA chatted their forthcoming New Year’s Eve performance in New York’s Times Square.

Their signature song “Barbie Girl” has surpassed well over one billion streams on YouTube, and it has had a resurgence lately thanks to the commercial success of the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster “Barbie,” which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as one of the Kens.

“It is overwhelming that you’ve made something over 25 years ago, and that a lot of people still have a relationship with this song.”

The band complimented both actors for being “very good” in their performances in the “Barbie” movie.

AQUA will be performing live at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” alongside such musical acts as Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others. 

“We are very excited to perform in Times Square for New Year’s Eve. That event is legendary,” they exclaimed. “It is going to be quite cool. We intend to play two songs. It will be super exciting to be on that kind of platform.”

Most recently, on December 9, AQUA played Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The group also just secured 2024 Grammy nods, which featured nominations for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for their “Barbie World” collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. They went on to describe their “Barbie World” collaboration with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj as “crazy.”

AI on the future of the music industry

They also shared their thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the music business.

“It is really complicated because everyone is affected by AI music, it’s like being an author or writer. It is just going to be challenging in the future because AI can write a song better than a human can. It is going to change the music business,” they said.

Their favorite motto to live by is to “Enjoy every moment, and to live in the present.”

For their fans, the AQUA band members concluded, “The fans have been so great to us, they always come well prepared, and we appreciate them so much.”

For more information on AQUA, follow them on FacebookInstagram, and TikTok.

