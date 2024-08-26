Apryl Jones talks about starring in ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ on BET+

Apryl Jones in 'Who's Cheating Who?' Photo Courtesy of BET+

Singer-songwriter and actress Apryl Jones chatted about starring in the new film “Who’s Cheating Who?” on BET+.

The synopsis is: Infidelity, desire, and betrayal collide in this explosive drama. When two couples intertwine, a web of lies and deceit unravels, leading to a shocking climax. Can love survive the ultimate betrayal?

It was directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson, and it also stars Blue Kimble, Cynthia Bailey, and Darius McCrary. It will be available to stream on August 29th on BET+.

Jones on ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’

On her experience doing this project, Jones said, “It was incredible.”

“I’ve been in relationships where I’ve been cheated on before, but I’ve never done the cheating,” Jones said. “It was really nice to play both sides, and really dive into my character, Stephanie, in a different way.”

“There are little twists and turns with Stephanie, so I am really excited for everybody to see that. Stephanie was a really fun person to play, and she has some great qualities. It is nice to pick Stephanie apart,” Jones foreshadowed.

Working with Blue Kimble

On working with Blue Kimble, Jones said, “It was great to work with Blue. He is a lot of fun and it was great to have him play my husband. Blue is so easy to work with; he was so sweet and giving. Blue ain’t bad to look at either. We had a wonderful time working together.”

Stage of her life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Jones said, “Peace.”

“I am in a chapter of ultimate peace in my life,” Jones admitted. “I am in a space of sobriety, peace, and love. Also, being kind to self, and love is where I am at.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Jones said, “I didn’t come to California thinking I was going to dive into the acting world, but I had people around me telling me that I have something special to offer. I am so grateful to be in acting, to be in such a film, and be under the direction of Wendy Raquel Robinson. I have learned so much from Wendy.”

Jones’ message would be to “persevere” and to “keep going,” especially during adverse times. “I would watch Wendy when I was growing up, so now to have her gems pouring into my life, and to be the face of a film that she directed is really incredible,” she acknowledged.

“I want other people to know that their dreams are within arm’s reach,” she added.

To learn more about actress and singer Apryl Jones, follow her on Instagram.