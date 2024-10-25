Any Gabrielly talks about her new music, future plans, and dream to someday work with Beyoncé

Any Gabrielly. Photo Credit: Ashley Asborn

Brazilian artist Any Gabrielly chatted about her new single “Waste Your Love,” her future plans, being a part of the digital age, and her desire to someday work with Beyoncé.

‘Waste Your Love’ single

On her latest single, “Waste Your Love,” she stated, “It actually came at a time where I finally felt very fulfilled with my own company and was having so much fun discovering who I was by myself, however I was often in a position of having to prove that was true time and time again.”

“People couldn’t believe I’d just go out and enjoy dancing alone,” she said. “The song might seem like an ego trip, but it is a lot more about setting boundaries and being sure of what you want, unapologetically.”

“‘Don’t waste your love’ is a direct but kind way to show someone their persistence won’t make me choose them over myself and they should take all that energy to someone who wants it,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she remarked, “Life! The most cliche thing ever said, I know. But life is just so interesting, nuanced and the more I live the more I realize we all have different problems but at the same time they are all the same.”

“They are all rooted in the same feelings,” she admitted. “Joy, fear, longing, confidence, and insecurity… It’s beautiful when I show someone a song that to me feels so personal, but they can totally relate to it.”

“Singing about what I experience and observe is my favorite,” she acknowledged. “I also need to mention how Brazilian music is always playing in some corner of my brain and it naturally comes out in so many things I do.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent, she said, “It’s a double-edged sword, for sure.”

“It’s a blessing we get to connect to so many people with such ease nowadays, exist in a space where your fans are in, self-promote and even have your work become a success globally all of a sudden,” she said.

Gabrielly continued, “Occasionally, having to donate a lot of your creative energy to pumping out content, dealing with algorithms, faceless opinions and short attention spans can weigh a little bit. It’s hard to balance these two sides but I found a lot of comfort in not taking social media so seriously.”

“Taking it out of the ‘it’s the annoying part of the job’ box and putting it in the ‘it’s my silly little diary’ not only helped me to be more consistent, but to be more authentic online,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “After a couple of big gigs I had a bit of a break.”

“For a second there I wasn’t really booking anything so I just started doing random stuff — I sang in restaurants, birthday parties, malls, jockey clubs…It could’ve been sad given what I had just come out of but I was so happy and inspired all the time,” she elaborated.

“Even when nobody was looking at me,” she noted. “That showed me a level of love for my craft and understanding of who I am that I carry until this day.”

“Whenever things seem too big in my career or personal life I bring myself back to the feeling of the weird venues and the uninterested crowd, but with so much excitement and love flowing out of me,” she acknowledged.

Future plans

On her future plans, she revealed, “My future includes lots of music! I can’t wait to release a longer body of work and perform it live.”

“Singing to people has got to be my favorite part. I’m also very connected to Brazil, I love doing projects at home, so I got to be the voice of Moana once again in Moana 2 and I’m starring in a movie next year! Yay!” she exclaimed.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, she said, “This is my holy trinity: get to know yourself and stay true to that. Surround yourself with good people. Think less, do more.”

Dream duet choice in music: Beyoncé

Gabrielly listed Beyoncé as her dream duet choice in music.

“Beyoncé was why I fell in love with pop music,” she revealed. “Beyoncé was my main example of where hard work and discipline can take you. I would love to sing with her. I also have to say Sade, she is mother,” she explained.

Success

On her definition of success, Gabrielly said, “A nice, cozy house I bought filled with people I love and any food we may want. People I love must include myself. That can walk alongside connecting to people through your purpose in a way you leave a mark in their lives.”

Message for her fans

For her fans and supporters, she expressed, “I’m so enjoying showering in confidence with all of you and we’ll have some more of that, but I also showed a lot of vulnerability in some songs.”

“I can’t wait for you to hear that side of me! We’ll just dance and then cry,” she concluded.

“Waste Your Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Brazilian artist Any Gabrielly, follow her on Instagram and visit her website.