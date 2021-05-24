Connect with us

Anthony Rodia performs a superb headlining show at Governor’s Comedy Club

This past weekend, acclaimed comedian Anthony Rodia performed headlining shows at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Comedian Anthony Rodia
Comedian Anthony Rodia. Photo by Alfonso Photography.
Comedian Anthony Rodia. Photo by Alfonso Photography.

This past weekend, acclaimed comedian Anthony Rodia performed terrific headlining shows at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Goumba Johnny was a part of his line-up, and he was able to put on a witty opening set for Rodia. This was one of the first live shows back at this iconic Long Island comedy venue following the 14-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodia was the 2021 winner for “Best Comedian on Long Island” in the annual “Best of Long Island” competition. He is known for his funny skits, song parodies, and weekly “Road Rage Wednesday” segment with the popular character Uncle Vinny. He has turned into an Internet sensation, and rightfully so.

Anthony Rodia’s set at Governor’s Comedy Club was clever, well-written, and captivating. His jokes were relevant, frank, and relatable. He had the Long Island audience in the palm of his hands the entire evening, and it was evident that he knew his audience well, and they all loved him in return.

The Verdict

Overall, Anthony Rodia was fantastic at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown this past weekend. Rodia is worth seeing in a live setting whenever he performs in town. He proved that his recent “Best Comedian from Long Island” win was well-deserved and based on merit. The sky’s the limit for Rodia in the future. His live comedic set in Levittown earned an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about internationally recognized comedian Anthony Rodia, follow him on Instagram, and check out his Facebook page and website.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Anthony Rodia back in March of 2021.

