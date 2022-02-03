Anthony Henderson talks about ‘Station to Station’ film, and the digital age

Anthony Henderson. Photo Credit: Theo & Juliet Photography

Actor Anthony Henderson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the new film “Station to Station,” which was directed by Benjamin Bryant.

On being a part of this film, Henderson said, “It was very exciting. I had a great time on set and working with Benjamin Bryant, he is such a creative person and he is an actor’s director, and he allows you to do what you want to do and he is very collaborative all while keeping it in his artistic vision. It was an honor to work with him and play the part of Karl.”

Synopsis of ‘Station to Station’

With his life back in New York upended, a young man named Tom (played by David Eggers) escapes to the electric obscurity of Las Vegas. When an intriguing offer by Jordan (portrayed by Jordan Getty) puts him on an unexpected journey, he learns how easily things that are left unresolved find a way of forcing their own resolution.

The audience ought to buckle up since they will be in for one wild and crazy ride through the eyes of Tom. It is edgy, intense, and provocative. Viewers can slightly recall such Paul Thomas Anderson films as “Boogie Nights” meets “The Master” but with a more modern, creative, and steamy approach.

In this new world that Tom is introduced to, he seeks validation, affirmation, and purpose; however, the unresolved conflicts and wounds from his past may come back to haunt him.

Henderson plays the role of Karl. “I love Karl’s faith, and the reason he was doing what he was doing was to be close to his sister and his family while also creating a life for them. Benjamin brought a lot of me into that character, especially in regard to religion and faith, which are important things that my family instilled in me. Everything is done for a higher power.”

“The character definitely felt like me so I am very grateful to him for that,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Henderson said, “I love it and I am so grateful for it. There are so many opportunities now thanks to the digital age. Now, there are so many outlets to get work.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Henderson responded, “Just Getting Started.” “With this movie finally getting released, we filmed it during COVID in 2020, and now it’s definitely gaining momentum. My career is really just getting started,” he said.

Henderson defined the word success as “being happy with what you are doing and being happy with the people that you are with in your life.” “If you can change somebody’s life with what you do, and make it better, I believe that is a true success,” he said.

He concluded about “Station to Station,” “It is definitely bringing to light a lot of problems that we have in this day and age. I want people to see all of the characters that are in it, and I want them to always be themselves. They are all doing things for certain reasons. Be happy with where you are at and find the good in everyone and everything instead of the negative.”

