Anna Rose talks about her new single ‘Pray To The Trees’

Anna Rose. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Rising artist Anna Rose chatted about her new single “Pray To The Trees,” which was released on May 18.

New single

On her new single “Pray To The Trees, she said, “This is one of those songs that came to me like a fever dream. It just fell out of me. It’s a song about false prophets and realizing that no one else can save you. Sometimes you have to be your own savior in order to change your own destiny.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “Like most songwriters, I’m inspired by the things around me – whether that’s my own life or those around me.”

“I’m someone who loves to dive into a character and see how I can relate a character to myself. I’d say that’s my secret to finding new ways to share the honesty of a situation through my songwriting,” she said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, she said, “In all seriousness, I’ve always been a huge advocate for artists in finding new ways to get their craft in front of people.”

“With today’s technology, you have a million different avenues that you could be taking to get your message to people. I love having multiple locations to gain new fans and I enjoy playing around with technology but try to not ever become dependent on it,” she said.

Anna Rose: The daughter of music icon Alan Menken

She revealed that her father, iconic Disney composer Alan Menken was a huge influence on her musically. “My dad is among my most cherished friends, collaborators and teachers,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from him and I love that we are able to communicate in so many ways now, through music and also just as my dad.”

“My father works harder than anyone I know and I definitely got my work ethic from him. He really taught me that in order to have a successful career in music you have to be willing to put in the work and let your reputation be led by that, as well as how you treat those around you,” she elaborated.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I’m currently gearing up for my new album, Last Girl of the Rodeo, that comes out at the end of August. I’ve worked incredibly hard to get this music out and I’m excited to tour behind it and play all of the songs that I’ve been working so diligently on.”

“Once I get this album out, I can’t wait to ground myself a bit more in Nashville because I have fallen in love with everything about this city and want to continue to explore it while I spend time carving out a life for myself here,” she said.

Dream collaboration choices in music

She listed Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow and Madison Cunningham as her dream collaboration choices in music.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Freedom to create and connection… Connecting with whoever is listening. It doesn’t matter if it’s one person in an empty room or a sold-out show packed in. I want to always make sure I’m feeling the connection to anyone that’s listening to my music.”

“Also, having a happy life at home where you’re planting flowers in your metaphorical (and literal) garden,” she added.

Regarding her new single “Pray To The Trees,” she concluded, “I hope people find autonomy with this song. I want people to take care of themselves.”

“Pray To The Trees” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Anna Rose and her music, follow her on Instagram.