Ann Kittredge talks about her ‘Romantic Notions’ album, and Birdland show

Singer Ann Kittredge. Photo Credit: Gene Reed.

Singer and performing artist Ann Kittredge chatted about her new album “Romantic Notions” and her upcoming show at Birdland Jazz Club in New York.

Background on Ann Kittredge

Kittredge is a lifelong performing artist and multi-award winning vocalist. She has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway (including King David, Dessa Rose, Nunsense, multiple seasons of A Christmas Carol and multiple NY City Center Encores!) and at major venues across the country (Arena Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, and Huntington Theatre, among others). She is a regular on the cabaret circuit.

Song selection approach for the album

“Romantic Notions” features fresh, creative arrangements of classics by Jimmy Webb, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, and Burt Bacharach, among others.

On the song selection process for the new record, Kittredge said, “I really leaned on the word ‘notions.’ I wanted to maybe surprise my audience and think more about what romance can really be. I also wanted a lot of diversity when it came to the style of music, so that was really fun too.”

Kittredge described “Mr. Tambourine Man” as her “love song to music itself.”

Birdland Theatre show

Kittredge will celebrate the release of “Romantic Notions” on May 14th with a concert at Birdland Jazz Club. “I am so excited,” she said. “I have a big surprise that I will announce at that show,” she teased.

The show will feature Christopher Denny on piano, Rex Benincasa on drums and percussion, Sean Harkness on guitar, and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass. Special guest will be Aaron Heick on saxophone and evening is directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring performers, Kittredge said, “Keep working on your skills and keep getting to know yourself. You just keep learning more about who you are and what you want to be and bring that to your art. Tell your story through art.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower it would be to “eat as much dark chocolate as you wants, and not gain any weight.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Kittredge said, “Touching people’s hearts with my music and artistry.”

Fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, Kittredge remarked about the new album and the Birdland show, “The show is going to be so exciting, dynamic, and romantic. It is going to be a real party celebration; we are going to have fun. I hope people stream the album and pick up a hard copy of it. The album was thoughtfully put together by my team, and they really care. We are pretty excited.”

To learn more about Ann Kittredge, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.