Angels & Airwaves deliver on spitfire single ‘Restless Souls,’ to tour this fall

Angels & Airwaves. Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Tom DeLonge and the band Angels & Airwaves deliver on their new single “Restless Souls,” which is featured on their forthcoming album “Lifeforms.” The band will also tour this fall. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The tune “Restless Souls” was penned from the perspective of God as a letter to humanity regarding life’s trials and the necessity for humans to demonstrate resiliency. It is rocking, vivacious, and spitfire; moreover, it will resonate with their fans and listeners.

DeLonge remarked in a press statement that “‘Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult.”

“This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” DeLonge added.

The song is a track on their forthcoming studio album “Lifeforms,” which is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

Angels & Airwaves is comprised of Tom DeLonge on lead vocals, guitar and synths, Ilan Rubin on drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths, David Kennedy on guitar, and Matt Rubano on the bass.

The band also announced that they will start touring this fall. On October 17, they will be performing at Starland Ballroom in New Jersey, and on October 23, they will be playing at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

To learn more about Angels & Airwaves, their new music and upcoming tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.