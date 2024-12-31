Connect with us

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement: report

Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement Monday, according to People Magazine.
Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement Monday, according to People Magazine, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.

Jolie’s attorney James Simon confirmed the settlement to the publication, saying in a statement that Jolie was “focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago,” Simon said. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Once Hollywood’s highest-profile couple, Jolie filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 and the pair has remained locked in a court battle since.

In 2018, the couple reached a custody arrangement of their six children, three of whom are adopted, though it appears to have since unraveled.

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, have also been embroiled in a separate legal battle stemming from the sale of Jolie’s share of Chateau Miraval, the southern French vineyard where the couple had their wedding.

Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

