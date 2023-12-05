Angelina Alexon talks about her new original holiday tune

Angelina Alexon. Photo Credit: Igor Volkov

Greek-American singer-songwriter Angelina Alexon chatted about her new original holiday tune.

On her inspiration to write “Christmas Time,” she said, “I actually wrote it when I was 12 years old, and I finally got to re-record it. I solely wrote and produced it. Of course, I had a few grammar mistakes back then, so I recently made the corrections.”

“I wanted to release a holiday tune this year since Christmas is my favorite holiday, so thank God I remembered I had this one in the books. I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember,” she said.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, Alexon said, “People inspire me, as do situations and heartbreaks. Sometimes melodies even come to me in dreams. Also, when I happen to stay up super late—like around 3 am to 4 am—I tend to reach “spiritual highs” and get brainstorming ideas which I jot down.”

“When I say jot down, I actually mean type them in my notes on my iPhone and record the acapella ideas. Then I add chords on the piano. The process always varies, but in general, I tend to create melodies first, as melodies speak to the soul,” she said.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I have tons of new music, but as for the immediate future, I can’t wait to perform my new Christmas record at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 14th, which is very exciting!”

Most thankful for family this holiday season

Alexon revealed that she is most thankful for her family during this holiday season. “I’m thankful for my family and all the lovely people in my life, and I’m excited about decorating for Christmas, listening to Christmas music, and holiday gift shopping. I’m such a giver, I love buying presents for my loved ones,” she said.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “ I’ve created several viral videos, such as ‘One Girl, 15 Voices’ and ‘One Song in 5 Languages.’ Additionally, I recently showcased my whistle notes in a video where I covered Mariah Carey’s song ‘Emotions’.”

“What truly defines me as Angelina, as an artist, are my original creations – my songs that reflect my thoughts, feelings, and ideas. I’m constantly writing, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life,” she added.

On her favorite mottos to live by, she responded, “As for favorite mottos to live by, I believe that earth time is short. I respect time and give thanks to God for each day. In the grand scheme of things, nothing truly belongs to us here on earth.”

“We come into the world with nothing and leave with nothing. Lastly, I believe in being kind, understanding that each person is going through something you know nothing about. I strive to have compassion and the ability to forgive,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Alexon said, “Success means freedom. It means that you can do anything you want without limitations. Not listening to a boss.”

“I am my own boss! I’m living the dream, doing shows, singing, dancing, traveling, creating music and releasing it to the world! I’m putting my own unique music waves into the universe! Creating my own frequency! It’s a done deal!” she said.

Closing thoughts on her holiday single

Alexon remarked about this new holiday tune, “As I say in the lyrics poetically ‘With a glance say you forgive , with your heart say you come back.’ Be able to forgive, let go, give love, and feel the love vibration.”

“The holiday season is a sensitive time that evokes memories of family whether they are near or not. Through my song I wanna say to all that you are not alone and I promise you , love will find you as long as you keep the faith and the purity in your heart,” she elaborated.

“Always pray and feel the strength of love that’s already in you! Also fun fact ; I did a whistle note towards the end of the song. Check it out,” she concluded.

To learn more about Angelina Alexon, follow her on Instagram.