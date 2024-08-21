Andy James talks about her new album ‘Let Me See Your Heart’

Andy James. Photo Courtesy of Andy James

Jazz vocalist Andy James chatted about her new album “Let Me See Your Heart.”

After many years as an internationally acclaimed flamenco dancer based in Madrid, Andy traveled the globe with some of the genre’s most acclaimed musicians and performers – from theaters in Spain to venues in France, Germany, Czech Republic and Japan.

Leaving the flamenco circuit for a new life in the United States, Andy James began recording her favorite jazz standards. Making an artful transition into jazz, both as a singer of heartfelt originals and stellar interpreter of timeless classics and jazz renditions of the Great American Songbook era and beyond, she released her debut album, Caravan, in 2018.

She is also working on a new flamenco vocal project that will feature Acuna, bassist Carlos Del Puerto and drummer Marcus Gilmore, with special appearances by iconic guitarist Carlos Santana.

How did you approach the song selection process for the new album?

Song selection for this album came naturally for me! I wanted to express hopeful thoughts and good feelings toward my audience that I am lucky to have.

The ballads were very important to this thought process: “Bali Hai,” “Danny Boy,” “I Was Born in Love With You” and “Photograph” are wonderful, in my humble opinion.

The bass clarinet of John Ellis with my vocals conveyed the exact sentiments that I was feeling for this album, and Jon Cowherd’s arrangements are perfect!

What is your personal favorite song on there and why?

“Photograph” just has something so important to me emotionally that it has to be my favorite song on this album. From the time I heard my mother playing Sarah Vaughan’s iconic version as a child, I was hooked on this wonderful ballad from the very first listen!

What inspired you to cover Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind”?

I had to cover Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” for so many reasons. It is one of my favorite show numbers, for one! The audience always stands and sings with me.

Also, we recorded the album at the Power Station in New York City, which almost made it well, sort of mandatory?

The players in the session also wanted to cover it for the longest time. John Patitucci, Jon Cowherd, Alex Acuna, John Beasley, Chico Pinheiro and Nat Smith were very encouraging to cover the hit!

How does it feel a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Although sometimes I think I would have preferred to live in a bygone time in jazz, I have learned to embrace the digital age!

So many more people can hopefully enjoy my music in every part of the globe who perhaps would never have been able to listen before this current digital age. Just look at Spotify – everyone is at your fingertips!

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

My advice to young artists is to always enjoy what you’re playing or singing, and don’t just perform what you think a critic might like you to do. Stay true to yourself and success will come!

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with someday and why?

This is really a two-part answer. My dream artist to formally work with, who is still alive, is the amazing Herbie Hancock. I sang with Chick Corea in my Flamenco days in Spain, but Herbie would be perfect!

And not alive now, I would have to loved to perform with my favorite singer of all-time, the sublime Sarah Vaughan! That would have been a dream duet to have sung.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success to me is such a hard question to answer. I used to think it was being popular with everyone, but now I feel that success is being happy with what I’m able to share with an audience!

I want them to get it, whether it’s one of my original songs, which I love writing, or a glorious cover written by a favorite.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new album? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I really hope that listeners feel a sense of wellbeing with this album! In these troubling times, we find ourselves again in the world both here and abroad. It really is to “Let Me See Your Heart.”

“Let Me See Your Heart” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about jazz artist Andy James, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.