Andrew Walker to star in ‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’ on Hallmark

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker in 'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.

Acclaimed actor Andrew Walker (“The 27-Hour Day”) will star in the new mystery “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” on the Hallmark Channel.

He will star opposite Nikki DeLoach (“Cranberry Christmas”). This all-new mystery will premiere on Sunday, April 10 at 9 p.m. EST on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis is as follows: Goldy (played by Nikki DeLoach), a spirited single mom, is thrust into the role of town sleuth to help solve a friend’s mysterious death.

With the clock ticking to find the culprit, Goldy strikes up an unlikely partnership with Detective Tom Schultz (Walker), who leans into Goldy’s local knowledge. But

just as their relationship shows signs of becoming something more, the suspect list rises.

Will Goldy narrow in on the killer before the killer narrows in on her?

A preview of “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” may be seen below.



“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” is from Timeless Pictures Basset Hound Distribution Production Company. Ben Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, and Michael R. Goldstein serve as executive producers with Cynde Harmon as producer.

Anthony Metchie directed the film from a script by Erinne Dobson and John Christian Plummer. It is based on the books “Catering to Nobody” and “Dying for Chocolate”

by Diane Mott Davidson.