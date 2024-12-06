Andrew Walker talks ‘Jingle Bell Run,’ latest ‘Curious Caterer’ mystery, and ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Andrew Walker in 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy.' Photo Credit: Ricardo Hubbs, Hallmark Media.

Hallmark actor Andrew Walker chatted about his latest projects, which include “Jingle Bell Run,” his latest “Curious Caterer” mystery, and “Three Wiser Men and a Boy.”

American author, speaker, and leader John C. Maxwell once said: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.” This quotation applies to Andrew Walker.

2024 was a nonstop busy and productive year for Walker. “This year has been unbelievable and unreal,” he noted. It feels like a dream sequence for us. From the cruise, to Kansas City, to Hudson Yards in New York, we had so many great Hallmark happenings.”

Walker expressed his appreciation towards Shaina Rae Julian and Annie Howell of Hallmark for their hard work in all the events they do to bring them (and their movies) to the fans.

“I don’t know how these girls get any time to sleep,” Walker said. “They are behind everything that we are doing right now at Hallmark. They’ve been working nonstop to get us all out there in front of the fans.”

‘Jingle Bell Run’

The synopsis is: Self-described bookworm Avery (Ashley Williams) is paired with retired hockey star Wes to compete in a holiday race across America. The team struggles through themed challenges until romance runs its course.

“Jingle Bell Run was a lot of fun,” Walker admitted. “It was the marathon movie, and it was great.”

“I was told that I did so many different faces in that movie,” Walker said with a sweet laugh. “When Ashley and I were shooting that movie, we had to do a lot of strenuous activities. We would say our lines, do a few pushups, say our lines and then run.”

‘Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit‘

On starring in “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit,” Walker stated, “The latest ‘Curious Caterer’ movie was so much fun. A lot of people have been telling us that it’s the best one in the franchise yet.”

“Funnily enough, the previous one, ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans,’ with the Medieval Masquerade Ball was the most watched ‘Curious Caterer’ out of all of them,” Walker revealed. “People seemed to really enjoy that one too.”

“That’s my goal… I am going to build my career doing sequels,” Walker said.

“Compliments to the writers… they keep finding and writing these new amazing storylines, and they keep making it interesting,” Walker added.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Andrew Walker stars in this holiday movie alongside Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad and Margaret Colin.

The synopsis of “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” is: The Brenner brothers are back and putting on a holiday pageant for young Thomas while trying to cope with life’s curveballs, including their mom’s new boyfriend.

Paul Campbell co-wrote the “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” screenplay with Kimberley Sustad and Russell Hainline.

“Doing ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ was a nightmare,” Walker jokingly laughed. “Nah, it was all three of us… just in our candy cane costumes.”

“The beauty of doing this sequel was getting to play the same character twice,” Walker said. “That is something that is not always the case when it comes to Hallmark movies, but I am glad I got to play Luke again.”

“It was fun to get back into the groove of The Brenner Brothers again,” Walker admitted.

2024 Christmas Con

Walker is looking forward to being a part of the 2024 Christmas Con next weekend in Edison, New Jersey.

“We can’t get to put our candy cane costumes on,” Walker said. “I can’t wait… It is coming up so quick.”

Favorite songs from his Spotify list

From his Spotify list, Walker revealed that the bands he listened to the most were The War on Drugs, Bon Iver, and Glass Animals, as well as Toto’s “Africa” song. “My son, Wolf, loves The War on Drugs… they are so good,” he said. “The rest are children’s songs on my playlist.”

Track and field icon Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Andrew Walker embodies this wise quote by the running legend.

