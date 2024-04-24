Andrew Walker talks about starring in ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’

Andrew Walker. Photo Credit: Julien Photography, Hallmark Media

Hallmark actor Andrew Walker chatted about starring in the new movie “Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans.”

Walker plays Tom Schultz opposite Nikki DeLoach, who portrays Professor Ambrose. Paul Ziller directed from a screenplay by Julie Kim and Kariné Marwood. “The whole cast and I are a family at this point,” he acknowledged.

“Each time I work with Nikki DeLoach, it is like being reunited with my on-camera wife, and it never gets old,” he said. “Nikki is just amazing and such a giving actress and person.”

‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’

“We are four movies in, and from the first movie we felt like we already knew each other. We’ve really formed a family with the cast and the crew. It is nice to trust and to be trusted, and have a great relationship with everybody,” he said.

The synopsis is: When Goldy Berry’s Medieval feast at Hyde Castle gets interrupted by a murder, she teams up with Detective Shultz to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again.

“I am very excited for this film,” Walker said. “It takes place in a masquerade ball where a couple of murders happen at this costume party. We are all snowed in.”

“I think it’s going to be one of the best ‘Curious Caterer’ installments yet that we’ve had,” he exclaimed.

“There has been no mystery wheel that has taken place in a castle before, this is the same castle where they shot X-Men in. This film is about fathers and songs coming together.”

“It showcases the relationship between a father and a son and how much that can fracture a relationship or allow somebody to blossom. It also deals with guys in their 30s facing their father issues, and that’s a beautiful side story to this movie. There are two fathers that are introduced in this movie,” he foreshadowed.

Christmas Con

Walker also recalled being a part of Christmas Con in New Jersey this past winter. “It was great. It is always awesome and it’s a whirlwind. Amidst the chaos, you slow it down a little bit,” he said.

“I try to have moments with people, I don’t want to rush them through, and I don’t want to make anyone feel like they are just a number. Everyone there waited so long to see me,” he added.

For his fans, Walker remarked about the new “Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans” film, “We are back at it again with another mystery. When we tell you that it’s going to be a ‘historical night,’ you better believe it.”

“This is the biggest escape movie that I’ve ever done, and I want people to be taken away and wowed by the scenery and costumes. I just want people to enjoy the ride, and be taken on this journey with us,” he concluded.

To learn more about Andrew Walker, follow him on Instagram.