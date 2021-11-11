Andrew Walker talks about ‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Hallmark film

Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.

Actor Andrew Walker chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new original Hallmark holiday film “My Christmas Family Tree,” which premieres on November 13 on the Hallmark channel.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: When Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas. Andrew Walker plays Kristopher and James Tupper portrays Richard.

“It was such a wonderful experience,” he recalled about “My Christmas Family Tree. “It was a large ensemble cast so everyone had a hand in making it the best film it could be. So many talented actors who brought so much heart to their characters.”

Walker opened up about his character Kristopher. “Kristopher was a multi-layered character,” he admitted. “He didn’t want anything to do with the holidays after losing his parents to a car accident almost 15 yrs ago. I loved having this back story to work from. Kris was not a typical character I’ve previously played in a Hallmark movie.”

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “My Christmas Family Tree,” “I want to the viewers to walk away knowing that love is what defines a family.”