Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Andrew Walker talks about ‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Hallmark film

Actor Andrew Walker chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new original Hallmark holiday film “My Christmas Family Tree,” which premieres on November 13 on the Hallmark channel.

Published

Andrew Walker
Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.
Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.

Actor Andrew Walker chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new original Hallmark holiday film “My Christmas Family Tree,” which premieres on November 13 on the Hallmark channel.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: When Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas. Andrew Walker plays Kristopher and James Tupper portrays Richard.

“It was such a wonderful experience,” he recalled about “My Christmas Family Tree. “It was a large ensemble cast so everyone had a hand in making it the best film it could be. So many talented actors who brought so much heart to their characters.”

Walker opened up about his character Kristopher. “Kristopher was a multi-layered character,” he admitted. “He didn’t want anything to do with the holidays after losing his parents to a car accident almost 15 yrs ago. I loved having this back story to work from. Kris was not a typical character I’ve previously played in a Hallmark movie.”

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “My Christmas Family Tree,” “I want to the viewers to walk away knowing that love is what defines a family.”

In this article:Actor, andrew walker, Film, hallmark, Holiday, my christmas family tree, original
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Australia last in climate policy – What do you expect, with so many syllables in each word?

We’re neither baffled by the BS nor blinded by the science. We’re just going through the motions, and doing it very badly.

16 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Gosar’s AOC tweet shows the GOP’s broader threat to US democracy

Twitter Inc. added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by U.S. Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar.

17 hours ago
Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services

World

Taiwan government faces 5 million cyber attacks daily: official

Taiwan's government agencies face around five million cyber attacks and probes a day, as a report warned of increasing Chinese cyber warfare.

8 hours ago
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism' Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

World

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

The migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have spent days in freezing temperatures on the border - Copyright AFP TAUSEEF MUSTAFADario THUBURN with Michael...

10 hours ago