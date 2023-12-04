Andrew Walker talks about his new Hallmark holiday film, and End Alz

Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Hallmark Media, Vortex Media.

Andrew Walker chatted about his new Hallmark holiday film, and being a part of End Alz.

The charitable nonprofit End Alz provide free counseling and support to families living with Alzheimer’s disease.

New holiday film

Most recently, Walker starred in the new holiday movie “Christmas Island.” The synopsis is: While flying a wealthy family to Switzerland for the holiday, a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight to Christmas Island. While there, she must team up with an air traffic controller to help secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

On doing this new movie, Walker said, “It was so much fun. To be in Halifax, and to be working with the locals there at all the locations we were shooting there was a real treat. It was a special experience. I really enjoyed working with local actors. It’s all about the chemistry and playing off the unique personalities.”

“Working with Rachel Skarsten was so great, she is such a giving actress, and she just gave birth to a baby. She was able to build that on-screen chemistry, and it was incredible. I definitely want to work with her again,” he said.

2023 Christmas Con in New Jersey

Walker is looking forward to being a part of Christmas Con in New Jersey this weekend. “I am very excited for Christmas Con, there is so much action there,” he exclaimed.

‘I can’t wait to see all my fans there; it’s a yearly highlight for me. Also, at this event, I can’t wait to see all my friends and peers there,” he added.

Hallmark actress he would like to someday work with

Walker revealed that he would love to someday work with Erin Cahill. “Eric is so great, I would love to collaborate with her on a film or project someday,” he said.

End ALZ

This past November, Walker was privileged to be a part of the Dance Party to End ALZ, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. “That was so special,” he admitted. “It was incredible to be a part of it. We raised so much money for this cause. This is just the beginning of what is to come.”

This cause hits home for Walker because his mother passed away from Alzheimer’s earlier this year, and he posted a moving tribute in her honor on social media.

Stage of his life: Grateful

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Walker said, “Thankful for it all.” “My wife and I can’t believe our life. We are just so thankful,” he admitted. “Our two kids are healthy and happy. They are at a great place, ages four and eight.”

He also expressed how thankful he is to have Debbie LeRibeus in his life, who helps him by serving as an administrator for his Facebook fan group page. “The support that Debbie has given myself and my wife has been incredible,” he said. “Debbie keeps things clean and positive, and she cares so much about my image and protecting my family. Debbie is a wonderful moderator; she is so great.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Walker expressed, “Success is exactly where I am at in my life right now. I am able to work and put out positive content.”

“I am the happiest that I’ve ever been in my life and I’m healthy,” he acknowledged. “My mind is healthy and I put good food in my body. I am grateful every single day, and we express that on a regular basis. Success is happiness, abundance in love and family.”

“My legacy is putting out positivity in the world, and bringing people together. I feel fulfilled where I am at with Hallmark. I am not trying to strive for anything more,” he added.

Fans

For his loyal fans, Walker concluded, “Thank you. I am wishing everybody a Happy Holiday season. I appreciate the fans like they wouldn’t believe or know.”

To learn more about Andrew Walker, follow him on Instagram.