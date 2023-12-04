Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Andrew Walker talks about his new Hallmark holiday film, and End Alz

Andrew Walker chatted about his new Hallmark holiday film, and being a part of End Alz.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Andrew Walker
Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Hallmark Media, Vortex Media.
Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Hallmark Media, Vortex Media.

Andrew Walker chatted about his new Hallmark holiday film, and being a part of End Alz.

The charitable nonprofit End Alz provide free counseling and support to families living with Alzheimer’s disease.

New holiday film

Most recently, Walker starred in the new holiday movie “Christmas Island.” The synopsis is: While flying a wealthy family to Switzerland for the holiday, a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight to Christmas Island. While there, she must team up with an air traffic controller to help secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

On doing this new movie, Walker said, “It was so much fun. To be in Halifax, and to be working with the locals there at all the locations we were shooting there was a real treat. It was a special experience. I really enjoyed working with local actors. It’s all about the chemistry and playing off the unique personalities.”

“Working with Rachel Skarsten was so great, she is such a giving actress, and she just gave birth to a baby. She was able to build that on-screen chemistry, and it was incredible. I definitely want to work with her again,” he said.

2023 Christmas Con in New Jersey

Walker is looking forward to being a part of Christmas Con in New Jersey this weekend. “I am very excited for Christmas Con, there is so much action there,” he exclaimed.

‘I can’t wait to see all my fans there; it’s a yearly highlight for me. Also, at this event, I can’t wait to see all my friends and peers there,” he added.

Hallmark actress he would like to someday work with

Walker revealed that he would love to someday work with Erin Cahill. “Eric is so great, I would love to collaborate with her on a film or project someday,” he said.

End ALZ

This past November, Walker was privileged to be a part of the Dance Party to End ALZ, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. “That was so special,” he admitted. “It was incredible to be a part of it. We raised so much money for this cause. This is just the beginning of what is to come.”

This cause hits home for Walker because his mother passed away from Alzheimer’s earlier this year, and he posted a moving tribute in her honor on social media.

Stage of his life: Grateful

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Walker said, “Thankful for it all.” “My wife and I can’t believe our life. We are just so thankful,” he admitted. “Our two kids are healthy and happy. They are at a great place, ages four and eight.”

He also expressed how thankful he is to have Debbie LeRibeus in his life, who helps him by serving as an administrator for his Facebook fan group page. “The support that Debbie has given myself and my wife has been incredible,” he said. “Debbie keeps things clean and positive, and she cares so much about my image and protecting my family. Debbie is a wonderful moderator; she is so great.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Walker expressed, “Success is exactly where I am at in my life right now. I am able to work and put out positive content.”

“I am the happiest that I’ve ever been in my life and I’m healthy,” he acknowledged. “My mind is healthy and I put good food in my body. I am grateful every single day, and we express that on a regular basis. Success is happiness, abundance in love and family.”

“My legacy is putting out positivity in the world, and bringing people together. I feel fulfilled where I am at with Hallmark. I am not trying to strive for anything more,” he added.

Fans

For his loyal fans, Walker concluded, “Thank you. I am wishing everybody a Happy Holiday season. I appreciate the fans like they wouldn’t believe or know.”

To learn more about Andrew Walker, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Alzheimer's disease, andrew walker, end alz, Fans, Film, hallmark, Holiday, Movie, Rachel Skarsten
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

8 mins ago

Business

Op-Ed: Only 3.8% of US businesses actually use AI — Is the hype selling at all?

Caution is human nature, and that’s what these Census Bureau figures mean.

14 hours ago
Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels Former US Vice President Al Gore said COP28 will only be a success if nations agree to phase out fossil fuels

Business

At COP28, Al Gore takes aim at host UAE’s emissions

Armed with satellite images of pipelines, former US VP and climate champion Al Gore singled out the emissions of the UAE at the COP28.

17 hours ago
Imen Hibri, the founder of RoboCare, prepares to fly a drone over an agricultural area to scan the trees from the air Imen Hibri, the founder of RoboCare, prepares to fly a drone over an agricultural area to scan the trees from the air

Business

Maghreb farmers embrace drones to fight climate change

Imen Hibri, the founder of RoboCare, prepares to fly a drone over an agricultural area to scan the trees from the air - Copyright...

23 hours ago