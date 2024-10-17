Connect with us

Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach talk ‘Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit’ and Hallmark ‘Jingle Stop Tour’

Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach chatted about their latest Hallmark mystery “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach
Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach in 'Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit.' Photo Credit: Allister Foster.
Actors Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach chatted about their latest Hallmark mystery “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit” and being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour.”

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark is spreading joy to fans with the first-ever Jingle Stop Tour. 

16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats and spread cheer.

“It feels unreal to be here,” Walker said about being at Hudson Yards in New York. “Look at this… this is magical.”

“Honestly, it always touches me to show up in a place where anybody cares about what we do, and here we are in the best city in the world… and it is lit up,” Walker said.

“Hudson Yards has people here with Christmas hats on to see us. I feel really privileged and grateful to be here,” Walker elaborated.

“The latest ‘Curious Caterer’ film was great,” he admitted. “A lot of people have been telling us that it’s the best one in the franchise yet.”

Nikki DeLoach

On being a part of the Hallmark “Jingle Stop Tour,” DeLoach remarked, “We have been spreading Christmas Joy from Washington DC to children’s hospital in Philly and now in New York. This has been the most magical day.”

“Just to be able to be with everyone. There is so much going on in the world and right now we need so much joy and happiness and positivity. It is such a gift to be able to spread that,” DeLoach acknowledged.

DeLoach was thrilled with the great response of the latest “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit” movie. “That has been great! We appreciate all the warm feedback,” she expressed.

“The back half of this year, we like to call our Olympics at Hallmark because from now until the end of the year, it is all about Christmas, including the Hallmark Cruise, which is going to be so much fun.”

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

