Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser delight in ‘The 27-Hour Day’ on Hallmark

Actors Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser charm in the new romantic film “The 27-Hour Day,” which aired on August 7 on the Hallmark channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser
Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel
Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

Autumn Reeser plays Lauren Garrett, an entrepreneur who takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but she realizes that it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance with Jack West (Andrew Walker) change her life, forever?

Without giving too much away, this is a poignant film that should be experienced by all thanks to its feel-good, liberating vibe. It is filled with raw emotions, and director David Winning did a solid job with its direction.

The Verdict

Overall, “The 27-Hour Day” is a remarkable film starring Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser. It has a warm message to it, and the script by Audrey Shulman is well-written and compelling. There is something in it for everybody.

Viewers ought to kick their feet up, relax, and enjoy this uplifting, and heartfelt Hallmark movie. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “The 27-Hour Day,” check out the official Hallmark website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

