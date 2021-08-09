Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser delight in ‘The 27-Hour Day’ on Hallmark

Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

Actors Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser charm in the new romantic film “The 27-Hour Day,” which aired on August 7 on the Hallmark channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Autumn Reeser plays Lauren Garrett, an entrepreneur who takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but she realizes that it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance with Jack West (Andrew Walker) change her life, forever?

Without giving too much away, this is a poignant film that should be experienced by all thanks to its feel-good, liberating vibe. It is filled with raw emotions, and director David Winning did a solid job with its direction.

The Verdict

Overall, “The 27-Hour Day” is a remarkable film starring Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser. It has a warm message to it, and the script by Audrey Shulman is well-written and compelling. There is something in it for everybody.

Viewers ought to kick their feet up, relax, and enjoy this uplifting, and heartfelt Hallmark movie. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “The 27-Hour Day,” check out the official Hallmark website.