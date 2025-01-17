Andrew Scott talks about ‘Back in Action’ film, and working with Cameron Diaz

Andrew Scott in 'Back In Action.' Photo Credit: John Wilson, Netflix.

Irish actor Andrew Scott stars as Baron in the new action comedy film “Back in Action,” which premiered on Netflix.

Seth Gordon directed the movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.

The synopsis is: 15 years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, elite spies Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Scott on playing Baron and working with Cameron Diaz

On playing Baron and working with Cameron Diaz, Scott remarked, “Baron was fun to play. We play a bit with our perceptions of how he seems to be versus how he is.”

“Like a lot of humans, he has a huge, decades-long crush on Cameron, who is the

most delightful and generous of people to work with in reality. I think audiences are going to be just delighted to see her back on screen,” Scott elaborated.

Scott on making an action comedy movie

On doing an action comedy film, Scott said, “It was great fun to be asked to be a small part of all the action and film in one of my favorite places in the world,

London’s iconic Tate Modern.”

“This is the perfect movie for families to watch together and I was happy to be

asked to be a part of it,” Scott admitted.

Seth Gordon on casting Andrew Scott as Baron

Director Seth Gordon discussed casting Andrew Scott as Baron.

“I love everything I’ve seen Andrew in,” Gordon said. “At the time, he had just completed filming ‘Ripley’ for Netflix, but I knew him as the hot priest on ‘Fleabag’ and some other great things, and I wanted badly to have a guy who’s our antagonist be menacing and a little bit dangerous, but very smart.”

“I needed someone who could do all that and have it feel different than it usually does,” Gordon said.

“Gordon is a guy who isn’t concerned about putting anyone at ease, but there’s no mustache-twirling. He brought a fun little blend of awkwardness and comedy that I don’t feel we’ve seen before,” Gordon elaborated.