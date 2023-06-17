Andrew Lawrence talks about his latest film projects

Andrew Lawrence. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Lawrence

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Andrew “Andy” Lawrence chatted about his latest film projects, and being a part of the digital age.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Andy Lawrence.

Recently, Lawrence was the director of the holiday film “Mistletoe Mixup,” as well as the romantic comedy “Frankie Meets Jack,” which starred the late Anne Heche, Joey Lawrence, and Samantha Cope. “I am blessed to be working and I am blessed to have these opportunities,” Lawrence said.

He revealed that he is looking forward to releasing the sequel to his movie “Mistletoe Mixup” later this year, which will be appropriately titled “Mistletoe Mixup 2.”

‘Frankie Meets Jack’

On being a part of “Frankie Meets Jack,” he said, “That was a lot of fun. It was a blast, I really appreciate my brother Joe helping facilitate that. It was cool to hang out with my big brother on a set, and I got to work with the late Anne Heche, which was a real honor. Anne was a very nice person.”

“I’m a big dog guy, and I love dogs, so that was cool that we had dogs in this movie,” he added.

Brotherly Love Podcast

He hosts the “Brotherly Love Podcast” along with his older brothers Joey and Matthew Lawrence. “I am almost speechless,” he said. “It is going so well, and I didn’t expect that, especially for it to be that well-received. I love it so much, and it has been really fun. We are enjoying it as well and we hope to continue it. We are very grateful for that.”

The digital age

On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, Lawrence said, “It’s wild, it’s a new frontier and it has been that way the last 10 years. It has been transforming into this Wild West of media. Now, I am doing more independent projects at this point with self-funding. Luckily, it has been working.”

“With all of this technology, I am excited to see where it goes. Like any tool, it just needs to be used responsibly. As a filmmaker, when the technology reaches a point where it can be really utilized in a sophisticated way to cross-communicate with the standards of a feature, then that sounds extremely exciting,” he added.

Advice for young filmmakers

For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, “The younger kids are just so good with technology. I wish I was 18 or 19 cutting movies myself on my laptop because now you can really do that. Don’t ever stop learning and don’t ever give up. Even if you fail, keep going because that is what it’s all about.”

“It’s a great industry. It’s a real journey with ups and downs but it’s a blessing to be able to do what you love,” Lawrence added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lawrence said with a sweet laugh, “My 30s.” “That may sound broad, but that’s where it is at. It’s a recreation and a real defining moment as an adult,” he said.

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly.” “To be able to fly would be sick,” he admitted.

90s Con

Lawrence recalled being at 90s Con last year. “90s Con was really fun,” he said. “It was great. All of the people there were very sweet and wonderful. It was so cool to be appreciated by the fans. It was fun to talk to the fans and to run into some old faces and friends that I haven’t seen in years.”

Success

On his definition of success, Lawrence said, “Success has changed so much. It’s a really good question. Being able to live the life that I live without the pressures and without all the stress and enjoying each moment and being around the ones that I love and doing what I love.”

“Also, waking up each day and feeling appreciative. Being happy and being around the ones you love,” he added.

Fans

For his fans, Lawrence said, “Thank you so much. I can’t tell them how deeply I appreciate their unwavering support for years. They are the reason why I do it.”

To learn more about Andrew Lawrence, follow him on Instagram.