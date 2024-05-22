Andrew Keenan-Bolger talks about starring in ‘Scarlet Dreams’

Andrew Keenan-Bolger in 'Scarlet Dreams.' Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Actor Andrew Keenan-Bolger talks about starring in the Off Broadway show “Scarlet Dreams.”

Synopsis of the show

In “Scarlett Dreams,” siblings Milo and Liza have created RealFit, a fitness and wellness app designed for the OmniVision, a new Virtual Reality headset from OmniCorp.

“What I really like about the play is that I don’t feel it comes down too hard on one side, it definitely warns of potential dangers but also shows the potential for creativity and to be able to create art with AI, where pretty much the entire show is bouncing between these two narratives, and how they can both exist at the same time,” he explained.

Playing Kevin in ‘Scarlet Dreams’

They bring in Milo’s husband, Kevin (Andrew Keenan-Bolger), to beta test the app prior to its launch. As Kevin engages with the app, he starts forming a connection with Scarlett, his virtual trainer. “I play Kevin, who is a down-on-his-luck playwright, both personally and artistically,” he said.

“Kevin begins the show as a couch potato and his life is changed when a new piece of technology is brought into his home,” he noted.

This development leads to an exploration of the intersections between technology and personal relationships, questioning how digital interactions impact human connections and shape our perception of reality. “It is really cool,” he said.

“Scarlet Dreams” is being performed at the Greenwich House Theater in New York City, and it runs until this Sunday, May 26. “It has been really cool,” he admitted. “We are in our final week. It is a great group of people, and it has been pretty awesome due to its interesting subject matter. It has been a good experience.”

“I think this show has opened up a lot of conversations that I’ve been having with my friends and myself just about being an artist in this moment as our digital world is rapidly expanding,” she said.

“Also, the responsibility that we have to protect our art form paired with a desire to not be left behind and to make sure our art form is staying relevant,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s a different landscape than when I started doing this professionally. After I graduated from college and moved to New York, it was at the dawn of social media. I was one of the people who was at the forefront of using that as a tool to expand my reach as a performer and as a creator with something that I’ve always felt really ahead of the curve on.”

“Now, I feel it is happening so quickly, and there are people who are navigating it better than I am. The digital age is both exciting and daunting,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Navigating the choppy waters of trying to be an adult.”

“It’s interesting,” he noted. “I turn 40 next year, and with that I feel comes a responsibility to be a ‘serious’ adult. I’ve been very much trying to really experiment with how I want to live my life, and I haven’t really stuck with one thing.”

“As a creator, I’ve done theatre, film, and written books. I’ve been trying to put my fingers in a lot of different pots,” he added.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be to be able to have “more hours in a day.” “I feel like there is a lot that I still want to learn, especially a lot of art, literature, and culture and there is not enough time to do it,” he said.

“So, being able to get a few extra hours in there would be really nice,” he acknowledged.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “I think success is happiness. I used to define it as much more career achievement, but I’ve been lucky to have found success in theatre at a pretty young age. I’ve found a lot more success in developing friendships and success in my marriage.”

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “Scarlet Dreams,” “I hope this show opens conversations and discussions for people to have about how they are allowing technology into their lives. It asks a lot of tough questions, and I just hope that it makes people think twice about how they are using technology both for good and for bad.”

To learn more about Andrew Keenan-Bolger, follow him on Instagram.