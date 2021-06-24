Andrew Gray is spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Andrew Gray. Photo Credit: Rachid Ait

Actor Andrew Gray (“Power Rangers Megaforce” and “Bling Empire”) was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Gray was interviewed by two-time Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake. He recalled his experience playing the Red Ranger Troy Burrows in “Power Rangers Megaforce,” and he opened up about his new short film “Spilt Milk,” which he wrote, produced, and acted in.

“I got my start by having a dream, like most kids do,” he told Donna Drake about his journey on morphing into the role of the Red Ranger.

In “Spilt Milk,” Gray stars alongside Escher Holloway. It was directed by Jim Morrison, and the screenplay was written by Gray. The movie deals with Augustine (Andrew Gray), an ex-renegade and a newly appointed undercover detective, who replays a harsh memory after returning home to his once all-star brother, Valentine (Escher Holloway).

To learn more about actor and producer Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram.



