Andrea Anders talks about starring in ‘Bookie’ on Max

Actress Andrea Anders chatted about starring in the comedy series “Bookie” on Max, where she works opposite Sebastian Maniscalco.

She plays the role of Sandra, the wife of Sebastian Maniscalco’s character Danny.

On being a part of “Bookie,” Anders said, “Isn’t that such a good show? It is so good!”

Working with Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey

“Honestly, working with Sebastian and Omar J. Dorsey was so great,” she exclaimed.

“I was always a fan of Sebastian’s even before this job, and that makes it difficult because you have to go in there and be cool. I did not succeed in that, I was a complete geek, and creepy fan and I couldn’t help myself. I was so excited to work with Sebastian,” she elaborated.

“I love Omar so much,” she admitted. “Omar is so much fun to be around, he is so funny, and kind. I hope I get to do more scenes with him. I really do love them both deeply.”

Portraying Sandra

On playing Sandra, she said, “It was one of those jobs where you get the script for the audition, and you get immediately bummed out because you really want to be in it.”

“That is such a good show and such a good script,” she admitted. “The second part of it is… am I going to do a good job? I knew this one was the right job and role for me. The third part is executing it.”

“I did the tape, and I did what I thought I could do, and then I crossed my fingers. When that one came back a ‘yes,’ I screamed so loud, that my daughter thought somebody bad had happened,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Vanessa Ferlito

Anders complimented Vanessa Ferlito, who plays Sebastian’s sister Lorraine. “Vanessa was so great. They really do seem like siblings, they really do,” she said.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Anders said, “We can all be together all the time. This is great. Everything is so accessible and at your fingertips. I can do interviews, auditions, and self-tapes all from my house.”

Daily motivations as an actress

On her daily motivations as an actress and storyteller, Anders said, “I don’t know. I just feel blessed and shocked that it all went this way. I came from the sticks in rural America, and I can’t believe it unfolded this way. I don’t know why it did that, but it did. I feel very lucky all the time.”

‘That 90’s Show’

She noted that she enjoyed being a part of “That 90’s Show,” where she had the opportunity to work opposite Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. “I am surrounded by legends, seriously,” she said. “I worked with Debra Jo Rupp on a pilot a while ago, and I had always wanted to work with her. Once I got that audition, I was praying to get that part, and it happened.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Anders said, “If you are young, and you’ve got some dream that you want to give a shot to, just give it a shot.”

“The more comfortable you get in life and the older you get in life, the less willing you are to rent that apartment, sleep in that bed, or do that job. So, go out and just do it now while you are young, and worry how it will pan out later,” she explained.

Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay

“I had gotten close to working with Chuck Lorre numerous times, but I just couldn’t believe it,” she said about working with showrunners Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay.

“Yesterday, I brought him and his co-creator Nick Bakay a congratulatory gift on Season 2 of the show. I am just so lucky since both of those guys are so brilliant, smart, and fun to work with. It is an honor every day to work with them,” she said.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Anders responded, “I’m learning how to write using the mentors (Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay) that are in my life.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be to “sleep without any anxiety.” “It’s funny… Some people would like to fly, but I just want to get through the night,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she shared, “Feeling stable and joyful.”

Fans

For her fans, Anders concluded about “Bookie,” “Thank you so much for enjoying it. I enjoy ‘Bookie’ just as much. I am so excited too. This show is like ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ meets ‘The Sopranos.’ ‘Bookie’ may be dark but it is super funny. I just love working.”

To learn more about Andrea Anders, check out her IMDb page, and follow her on Instagram.