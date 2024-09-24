Anders Keith talks about starring in ‘Frasier’ on Paramount+

Actor Anders Keith. Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni.

Actor Anders Keith chatted about starring in “Frasier” on Paramount+, where he plays David Crane.

‘Frasier’ on Paramount

The series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two. Season 2 of “Frasier” premiered on September 19 exclusively on Paramount+.

“It has been going well,” he said. “It’s a fun cast and I am the youngest in the main cast. Everyone is a teacher to me, and I am learning from everyone, especially Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, and Jack Cutmore-Scott.”

“Each person has a unique perspective on it, so this is sort of my Master’s program in comedy. I am just eternally grateful,” he expressed.

Playing David Crane

David is Frasier’s nephew and Freddy’s cousin who is the son of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon. “It’s a fun character to play,” he admitted.

“David is really innocent; he takes after his two parents, and he is a product of his parents. David is extremely sheltered, and he was raised by two very loving parents. Thanks to that, he is very innocent, sheltered, and doesn’t know much about the world. Those type of characters are fun to play,” he elaborated.

“Season 2 felt like going to summer camp,” he admitted. “While I wasn’t sleeping in bunk beds, I would show up each day and see the same people, and it was a fun time and a good gig.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It’s good. I was born in the year 2000 but I didn’t have a cell phone as a child. I grew up in the age of YouTube and that kind of content, so streaming felt very natural.”

“To me, streaming is the natural progression, and I get it. It hasn’t affected TV too much. All that I know is that people are watching the show on streaming,” he said.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I want to play characters that make people laugh, and make people think about the world they live in. I want to keep sharing what I see. I collect information; that’s what actors do.”

“Also, I would like to discover a place that hasn’t been discovered me, as a traveler, without all the problematic aspects of it,” he said.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “You are surrounded by wolves.”

“That was the previous chapter. This chapter is: ‘you learn how to jump the high jump.’ That’s it,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he remarked, “Invisibility would be great because you can learn people’s mannerisms and habits, and you can watch them without them feeling that they are watched.”

“Also, turning into an animal would be very useful. I could be the next Lassie,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success means always learning and always growing. There is no point in trying to be comfortable. It is all about continuously challenging yourself.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Frasier’ Season 2

For fans and viewers, he stated about Season 2, “We get to see more of Frasier getting things wrong and trying to do things right, and the same holds true for all the characters. Most of all, I want people to see the constant battle between true to themselves and being kind to those around them.”

To learn more about actor Anders Keith, follow him on Instagram.