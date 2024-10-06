Ana Sky talks about her new music, Lana Del Rey, and the digital age

Ana Sky. Photo Courtesy of Ana Sky.

Ana Sky chatted about her new music, single “Loving You is Hard,” and being a part of the digital age. She listed Lana Del Rey as her dream collaboration choice in music.

How did “Loving You is Hard” come about?

I had a lot of fun putting “Loving You is Hard” together. Whenever I write a song I always start with the music and see what it evokes for me. At its core this track is rooted in my reflections on my experience in college, when I had the unfortunate tendency of engaging in playing games when it came to relationships.

I fell into a pattern of pursuing people that didn’t really care about me and likewise toying with the emotions of those that did.

On the surface I think I enjoyed the chase, but I think it also stemmed from a deeper place of not knowing how to accept genuine love or feeling undeserving of it.

However, even though we were tackling heavy concepts with this piece, it was important to me that we approach it from a playful place because I felt that was the most accurate portrayal of that period of my life and would be the best way to capture the spirit of the song.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

While my personal experiences do inform a lot of my work, I also draw a lot of inspiration from observing people around me. I’ve been writing poetry since I was 14, so often times that will be a starting point when I’m writing a new song as well.

What do your plans for the future include?

We have some exciting things in the works for the future. I am grateful to be collaborating with some very talented artists, as well as preparing for several upcoming performances.

And above all, continuing to write and put out new music. Right now we are putting the finishing touches on my next release with the goal of having it ready by November.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

This is such an interesting question. I think it’s a very compelling time to be an artist in the context of the current digital backdrop. There are so many ways to connect with your fan base which for me is one of the things I appreciate the most about social media.

I love getting feedback in real-time about my music, because even though writing is a very meaningful and cathartic process for me, ultimately I feel that my songs are not just for me, they’re for the people who connect with them the most. That shared experience is the true beauty of the music industry in my opinion.

That said, it can also be intimidating at times, because everything is so simultaneously immediate and permanent, and I tend to be a bit of a perfectionist especially with regards to my art and the content that I release.

Nevertheless, I really enjoy getting to interface with my audience in such a myriad of ways, and I think that’s one of the most invaluable things that modern technology brings to the table.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

I would say write as much as possible- this is probably the most invaluable thing one can do as a burgeoning artist. In addition I would also recommend doing whatever you can to learn as much as possible about the industry.

Study your favorite artists and educate yourself, because the more informed you are the better you can advocate for yourself and your art.

One of the most important life lessons I ever received was the concept from Seneca that “luck is when preparation meets opportunity.”

I came into this field very unexpectedly and am still very new to this all, but ever since I came into this arena, I’ve been doing everything I can to prepare myself for anything that comes my way.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

The artist that immediately comes to mind is Lana Del Rey. I’ve been inspired by her poetry and songwriting for as long as I can remember, so it would be an honor beyond honor to get to work with someone I respect so deeply.

Lorde, Aurora, and Artemas are some other artists that come to mind. In general I really connect with musicians that are willing to dive into deeper subject matter with their work, and I would be extremely humbled to work with anyone that embodies that approach.

What does the word success mean to you?

For me that word means having the freedom and ability to create music that is meaningful for others. The further I’m able to go in my career, the more I hope to be able to do that.

Music has been so formative and healing for me- it has truly gotten me through so much in my life- and I hope to be able to help and contribute in that way for others.

If I can accomplish that— on any scale— I would feel that I’ve been able to realize the most significant kind of success.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new music? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Well, firstly I would want to thank anyone listening, supporting, and being a part of my journey as an artist.

I have some songs that I’m super proud of that will be coming out soon, and each one is very distinct and different from the rest, so I feel like there will be something for everyone to take out of my music.

There are so many facets to life, and that’s been something I’ve been having a lot of fun exploring through my work, so I hope my audience can feel seen when listening to my music and feel that it speaks to them in whatever they’re going through in their own lives.

“Loving You is Hard” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Ana Sky, follow her on Instagram.