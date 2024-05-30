An artist’s blended perspective on music and theater highlighted in recent works

Photo courtesy of Lily Nelson

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

A notable change is occurring in the performing arts. Artists blend music with theatrical elements to create a fresh art form. Lily Nelson, known for effectively using theatrical techniques in her music videos and live performances, is a leader in this movement. Drawing on her extensive experience in both acting and music, Nelson crafts performances that genuinely connect with her audience.

Exploration of recent works

Under the name Lily Nelson, she showcases her growth as an artist through her recent work, “Life Goes on Anyway!” EP, and accompanying animated music video. Several songs in the EP highlight themes of depression, with the title track, “The Runner,” accentuating these ideas.

The protagonist’s journey of sinking deeper and being attacked by an unknown monster is illustrated in the music video, aligning well with the music’s themes. “We wanted the animation to mirror a feeling. To show how something feels. And if it’s not possible with humans in a realistic way, then we went the stop-motion way,” Nelson comments on her work.

Nelson’s thoughtful lyrics and detailed animation add depth to the narrative, making the music and video more engaging.

Alongside her music, under her real name Poli Olavarria, she has also ventured into theater with her new play titled “¡Someone ExtraordinariX!” This play explores essential issues such as immigration, relationships, pursuing the American Dream, and feeling out of place.

The play, set in Manhattan, follows Mona, a Chilean immigrant and aspiring actress, as she deals with the difficulties of keeping her visa and chasing her dreams in a challenging setting. It uses direct audience interactions and a hint of sarcasm, similar to the style seen in “Fleabag.”

“I wanted to break the fourth wall to make the audience feel a part of Mona’s world, to share her emotional ups and to isolate her even more from her surroundings. Showing how alone she lives and how lonely the process is.” Olavarria shares regarding the play’s style.

This draws the audience closer to the characters’ personal challenges and emotions, making “¡Someone ExtraordinariX!” a thoughtful look at the immigrant experience in modern America.

Artistic influence and cultural significance

Olavarria’s artistic efforts have left a lasting impression on the arts community, inspiring artists from various disciplines to blend music and theater. Her innovative technique broadens her creative horizons and sparks a trend that merges these two art forms in fresh and exciting ways.

This movement changes how people view artistic expression and how audiences interact with art, underscoring the profound impact of Olavarria’s contributions.

“I think, sometimes one art form is not enough to fully portray an idea or emotion. And so by mixing them, you can communicate more “faithfully” to whatever your brains first thought was,” she says of her influences. “It’s fulfilling to see other artists inspired by this idea and making it their own.”

Her pioneering methods ignite this trend, which is gaining traction and reshaping how artists approach their craft. Nelson’s approach to integrating music and theater draws audiences into richer, more layered experiences.

“My goal is to create performances that engage the audience on multiple levels,” Nelson explains. “Helping them feel deeper connections to the story and emotions presented and therefore making everyone feel less alone. Since we all had a shared experience together.” Her work doesn’t just entertain; it makes a lasting impact, marking a significant shift in how people appreciate and value art.

Continuing the journey

Olavarria establishes a distinctive artistic path by blending music and theater, resonating with a broad audience. Her innovative technique showcases her growth as an artist and lays the groundwork for future projects in the performing arts.

Nelson’s work combines these two forms in a way that feels both fresh and rooted in traditional practices, appealing to diverse groups of spectators and fellow artists.

She continues to influence modern art by introducing new ideas and perspectives. Discussing her process, Nelson says, “Each project is a chance to tell a new story and make something new appear in the world and improve on what ive learned. It keeps the creative process interesting and engaging.”

Her practical and exploratory outlook has led to a steady stream of innovative projects that contribute to the evolving world of art.

Olavarria is optimistic about future opportunities to merge music and theater. “There’s a lot to explore at the crossroads of these art forms,” she notes. “Every project brings never ending possibilities of what can happen to one idea.”

She advances her career and encourages creativity and experimentation in the broader arts community through her commitment to exploring and expanding her artistic expression. Nelson aims to play a significant role in shaping the direction of artistic innovation as she moves forward.