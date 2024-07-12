Amy Tsang talks about ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte,’ remembers Johnny Wactor

Amy Tsang. Photo Credit: Diana Ragland

Actress Amy Tsang (The CW’s “Kung Fu”) chatted about the Disney+ series “Stars Wars: The Acolyte,” and she remembers the late “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

“The experience was incredible,” she said. “I was in London a little over three months shooting it.”

Playing Ensign in ‘Stars Wars: The Acolyte’

Tsang plays Ensign Rane, an “Acolyte” witch in “Star Wars: The Acolyte” series as a recurring guest star. New episodes drop each week on Disney+.

On playing Ensign, she said, “Aren’t they the coolest? Witches have magical powers, and they can use a force in a totally different way than what we’ve seen. Seeing them turn into black smoke was really cool.”

Lessons learned from this role and project

“This role taught me that all my experiences as an actor — leading up to it — were useful,” she said with a sweet laugh. “I was able to put my training to use.”

“My process is imagination-based, so it was really cool to see it. Everything was so secretive about this project and I got very little information. I used a lot of my imagination and it was amazing to be on set, especially seeing every department come together and seeing all the art come together,” she explained.

“Getting to step on a big set like that was so cool,” she admitted.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “Presently, I am writing. I hope to direct my first feature ever. It’s a feature I have been writing for the past couple of years, and I hope to act in it as well. It is called ‘Lady Luck.’ Hopefully, that project will get going soon.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “My advice would be to show up. You never know where opportunities lie, and that has definitely been my journey. Many unexpected opportunities pop up.”

“If you show up and do your work well, that’s where the focus is. Really develop yourself, your skills, and give it your all when the opportunity comes to you,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Tsang said, “It feels great. I will live on there forever. The show will be findable forever.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Tsang said, “Success means being able to provide for my loved ones without having to think about how much I have in my bank account.”

“I would love to be at a point where I don’t have to look at price tags for food, and be able to help somebody in need. That would be success to me,” she added.

Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital. ‘Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Johnny Wactor

She had nothing but the greatest words about slain “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who was murdered on May 25th during an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“I knew Johnny from acting class, and we really got to spend quality time during that period,” she said. “Johnny had such a huge heart, and a huge circle of friends. He and I were very close. It was amazing how many lives he touched.”

“I was so happy when Johnny got the job on “General Hospital.” He had been working so hard in class and he was just a hard worker in general,” she recalled.

Closing thoughts on ‘Stars Wars: The Acolyte’

For fans and viewers, she remarked about “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” “Even if you are not a fan from before, this is definitely going to be very fresh and new. It is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

To learn more about Amy Tsang, follow her on Instagram.