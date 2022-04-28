America’s top-performing police and military K-9 heroes to be recognized by GAC Family

James Craigmyle. Photo Courtesy of GAC Media

America’s top-performing police and military K-9 heroes will be recognized by GAC Family. This will happen with an all-new special “K-9 Hero Awards.”

It is hosted by Larissa Wohl alongside US Army Veteran and certified K-9 Trainer, James Craigmyle.

“K-9 Hero Awards” will premiere on GAC Family on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. EST. The special presentation is created in partnership with Project K-9 Hero, an organization dedicated to providing assistance for our nation’s heroic working dogs.

“K-9 Hero Awards” showcases the tremendous achievements and devoted service of Police K-9s, Military Working Dogs, Fire Department K-9s, and Search and Rescue K-9s at the local, state, and federal levels.

K-9 Heroes are crowned in seven categories: Patrol Apprehension, Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Trailing, Firearms Detection, Search and Rescue, Accelerant Detection, and Explosives Detection. Award-winning K-9s in each category will receive free medical coverage for life from Project K-9 Hero.

Project K-9 Hero is a national nonprofit 501c3 organization, whose mission is to provide medical care, food, and death benefit assistance for our nation’s retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs.

In addition, Project K-9 Hero helps K-9s who need a home after their service, through rehabilitation and adoption. Project K-9 Hero is actively engaged with Members of Congress to pass a law that grants federal funding for the medical care for retired working dogs through the K-9 Hero Act.

“K-9 Hero Awards” is part of GAC Family’s broadening commitment to quality, pet-centric programming that raises awareness for important causes supporting animal welfare in America.

This past February, GAC Family announced “Great American Rescue Bowl,” a new special slated to air in 2023 which will showcase kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs available for adoption at shelters across the country.

“K-9 Hero Awards” is produced for GAC Family by Pleasant Street Entertainment.