‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dead at 31 after cancer battle

Nightbirde performing on 'America's Got Talent.' Photo Credit: Trae Patton, NBC

On February 20, it was announced that “America’s Got Talent” star Jane Marczewski, affectionately known as Nightbirde, passed away at the age of 31 after a long battle with cancer.

“America’s Got Talent” remarked in a press statement, “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Her “America’s Got Talent” performance of her original tune “It’s Okay” earned a golden buzzer from critical judge Simon Cowell.

Unfortunately, she was unable to compete in the quarterfinals (and had to withdraw) due to her health worsening due to cancer, however, she was a true highlight of the 16th Season of the reality competition.

“It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022,” her family remarked.

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” they stated. “Many remember her from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ where she performed her song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

“Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support,” the Marczewski Family elaborated.

To learn more about Nightbirde’s musical legacy, check out her Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

