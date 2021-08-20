‘American Idol’ alum Casey McQuillen talks about new single ‘In and Out’ featuring Jon McLaughlin

American Idol alum Casey McQuillen. Photo Courtesy of PLA Media.

‘American Idol’ alum Casey McQuillen chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new single “In and Out” featuring Jon McLaughlin.

Tell about the storyline you crafted in your new single ‘In and Out.’

In & Out is about imperfect love; knowing it could be easier with someone else but choosing to work through trials and tribulations with your partner because the challenges bring you closer together. The talented singer/songwriter Hadley Kennary and I wrote this song over Zoom, really focusing on the tension and emotion in relationships like that.

How did you get connected with Jon McLaughlin and what was it like singing with an artist that paved a lane for your style of music?

When my producer Charles Humenry and I wrote the male vocal melody for this song, I racked my brain for an artist with a vocal style that combined intimacy and power to carry the complex emotional and musical dynamics of this song.

Obviously, I’ve been a fan of Jon’s for years and was influenced by his early releases as a young writer myself. I reached out to Jon a few months ago and was delighted when he agreed to join the duet. It was incredibly validating to have someone I respect as much as Jon lend his talent to the project!

You are hitting the road this fall with a fellow American Idol alum Clark Beckham. Will he be joining you when you perform the single on stage? What parts of your touring regimen or fan engagement are you having to alter because of the rise in the Delta variant?

A girl can dream! I would love to have Clark sing In & Out with me. We’ll have to plant that idea in his head! Seriously though, I feel so, so lucky to be hitting the road with Clark, especially in light of how few performance opportunities most musicians have had over the past year and a half.

I’ll be happy to follow whatever guidance local municipalities suggest in response to their needs as a community, and hopefully, in doing so, Clark and I will do our part to keep music fans as safe as possible!

As an artist that looked beyond your career to build an anti-bullying campaign called the ‘You Matter’ tour, how does it feel to give back to the community?

The “You Matter” Tour, which is an interactive concert that uses my songs & stories to engage students in a conversation about bullying, is the most fulfilling part of my career. In today’s social media age, I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to perform face-to-face for so many young fans and talk to them directly about how they relate to my music.

You’ve received incredible acknowledgment from The United Nations Foundation and from a spotlight on the Kelly Clarkson Show for the ‘You Matter’ Tour. What was the genesis of that program?

When I was 18, I was invited back to my old middle school to do a songwriting class for some music students. When preparing what I would present, I asked myself which songs of mine would be most relevant to a 13-year-old. I put together my lesson with the songs I had written when I was in middle school & high school, dealing with bullying, self-confidence, and the benefit of taking risks.

While most of the students didn’t care too much for my songwriting tips, they loved the stories behind my songs! So, I decided to tell my stories and sing my songs for the whole grade; then the whole school; then all other schools in the town – the “You Matter” Tour was born. Now I’ve had the opportunity to play for over 40,000 students internationally.

As a creative that has been featured on the televised talent show circuit, how do you think shows like American Idol impact an artist’s trajectory?

I think shows like American Idol give validation to emerging artists. In today’s Internet landscape, the market is over-saturated with talented people from all over the world! Shows with brand recognition, like American Idol, lend their ‘stamp of approval’ to artists, who can then use that qualifier to go out and be taken a little more seriously in the marketplace.

So, while I think that for almost everyone these shows won’t ‘break’ your career, it can be a valuable tool in breaking your career yourself!

We know who your favorite male duet partner is with this latest release, but if you could collaborate with any female artist or group, who would you chose and why?

If Taylor Swift so much as sneezed in my direction, I would likely faint! Haha. She is an unbelievably talented songwriter, and I so admire how she steers her own creative ship. So, Taylor, if you’re somehow reading this, hit me up! I will make myself available literally whenever.