Amelia Milo talks about performing with Andrea Bocelli, and ‘Siren’ single

Amelia Milo. Photo Credit: Lusine Galadjian, Château de Luce

Performer Amelia Milo chatted about performing with Andrea Bocelli, being cast in the Italian revival of “Phantom of the Opera,” and about her new single “Siren.”

How was your experience performing with Andrea Bocelli?

Performing alongside Andrea Bocelli is such an honor. I’ve always looked up to him and to share the stage has been a life-changing experience. Andrea is super down to earth, kind and has an amazing sense of humor.

Whenever we are on stage together, I know I’m going to have a lot of fun and share some laughs while we perform. It can be a bit nerve wrecking to stand beside such a musical icon, but his warmth and kindness always puts me at ease.

Andrea’s powerful voice also inspires me so much when I sing alongside him. His dedication to his craft, passion and artistry encourages me to find the same in my own performances.

How does it feel to be cast in the Italian revival of “Phantom of the Opera?”

I’ve always dreamed of being in “Phantom of the Opera.” It’s been my favorite musical since I was a little girl. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music is beautifully captivating. I also fell in love with the book by Gaston Leroux.

To be cast as Christine in Italy’s first ever production of “Phantom” was such a surreal moment. It’s been a role I’ve been training for and dreaming of playing my entire life, so to see this dream become realized in real time gives me goosebumps!

How did your new single “Siren” come about?

I started working in Los Angeles as a songwriter for other artists behind the scenes. Eventually, I wanted to step out and release my own music, since I love both writing and performing.

I wanted to create an empowering song that was an ode to the late ‘90s and early 2000s pop-dance music. I love mythology and always had this idea to write a song about a Siren.

While I was writing it, I could picture a dance going along with the song. So, I thought it would be fun to play into that with my lyrics as well. After I wrote the song, my best friend Zonta choreographed my music video for me. It was so beautiful to see all the elements of this vision come to life.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Everything inspires me; even when I’m just walking down the street, a song idea will come into my head. Life in itself is art, so there is something inspiring to find in every single corner of the world around us.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It feels exciting and daunting at the same time. The positive is you can release your music as an independent artist whenever and however you want with the chance of it reaching a whole new audience within an instant.

That being said, the digital age also comes with a lot of obstacles for artists, such as online bullying, pressure to constantly be online, and so on.

I try to find my own way of navigating this digital age that brings me a sense of peace and excitement for what I do. I love connecting with new people online who feel connected to my music and sharing content that feels true to who I am!

What is your advice for young and aspiring singers and performers?

Know who you are. It’s important to find self-love and self-compassion within your artistic journey. Self-love has become an everyday practice I’m still working on, but the more I am in touch with my most authentic self, the more free I feel and become.

There are a lot of people who will try to tell you who to be, the only voice that matters is the one within your heart! To thine own self be true.

What do your plans for the future include?

To keep performing as an actress and singer, as well as writing and releasing pop music!

What does the word success mean to you?

Success to me isn’t about external validation, it comes from within. If you have picked yourself back up again after being in a dark place, you are successful. If you dare to go for your dream, without ever achieving it yet, you are successful.

If you tried your best even when you felt you weren’t at 100 percent, you are successful.

Success is not the final outcome; it’s about how we navigate the journey. Having a good heart and courageous spirit is a success to me.

To learn more about Amelia Milo, visit her official website, and follow her on Instagram and TikTok.