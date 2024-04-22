Amadeus Serafini talks about his new rom-com, and working with Kelli Berglund

Amadeus Serafini and Kelli Berglund. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.

Actor Amadeus Serafini (MTV series “Scream”) chatted about his new romantic comedy “Wallbanger,” where he got to work with Kelli Berglund.

He plays the lead role, Simon, in the new movie “Wallbanger,” which was directed by Tosca Musk. “This film was great,” he admitted. “I don’t do a lot of comedy so it was a challenge.”

“At the same time, ‘Wallbanger’ was a real blessing. It was surreal to make a project with Tosca, especially right at the end of a strike,” he said. “Getting the call from Tosca to do this project was such a life-changing moment.”

“Working with Kelli Berglund was amazing. She definitely brought the comedy chops and I learned from her on set, especially in terms of timing and so forth. This movie was a challenge. Kelli was able to bring it every time at such a level, and she is a very generous actress.”

Fan convention in Puerto Rico

Serafini noted that he enjoyed meeting fans at the fan convention in Puerto Rico. “It was incredible,” he admitted.

“This was their second year doing it. Puerto Rico was beautiful; I had never been there. This was my first time doing it and it was fairly large. They had an award ceremony and panels with all of the authors and the talent from all of the films,” he recalled.

MTV series ‘Scream’

Serafini recalled being a part of “Scream” on MTV. “That was the first TV work I ever did,” he said. ‘I’ve still kept in touch with virtually all of the cast, and I am friends with them.”

Speaking of the “Scream” cast, Serafini had good words about actor Connor Weil, and praised him for being a great guy and a talented actor.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It feels like there is a broader scope, and far more ways to distribute, which is good. These days, it seems a little more difficult to stay relevant. It is definitely more saturated these days.”

“I think there is a lot of good things coming out of social media, and I still consume some of it more passively. It’s just a new world. Distribution is awesome. I just set out to make movies — good movies — and I’ve had the privilege of making some cool things along the way,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to “start now” and to “not put it off.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be to “diffuse conflict.” “If I could make everyone on the planet supremely grateful for one week, then I’m sure that would make a big impact.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Serafini said, “At this stage, I’ve discovered that success means less is more. It is simply the people that you are around.”

Closing thoughts on the new rom-com

For fans and viewers, Serafini said, “I hope people get a good laugh and some joy out of it. Stream it, it’s worth it. Just let it wash over you. Don’t have any expectations about it and just jump in. I want everyone to laugh; we worked hard to make it, and I think it works.”

To learn more about actor Amadeus Serafini, follow him on Instagram.