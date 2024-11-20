Alysha Umphress, Janice Huff, and Jenna Leigh Green discuss You Gotta Believe organization

Alysha Umphress. Photo Courtesy of You Gotta Believe.

Alysha Umphress, Janice Huff, and discussed being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for You Gotta Believe (YGB).

You Gotta Believe is a New York City-based nonprofit organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth.

On Monday, November 18th, it just celebrated a decade of impact with a milestone event at Town Hall in Manhattan, which featured performances by Rosie Perez, Sherri Saum, Charlene Tilton, Ta’Nika Gibson, Kate Reinders, J. Harrison Ghee, NBC 4 New York’s Janice Huff and others that were able to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth.

Alysha Umphress

Actress and singer Alysha Umphress (“On the Town”) spoke about being a part of this charitable evening.

“It is such a beautiful organization, Umphress said about You Gotta Believe. “I am happy to lend my voice to this evening, and amplify what an amazing organization this is.”

“I think this organization has opened my eyes to adopting a child at a later stage of life. It is so lifesaving and rewarding to adopt an older child, and it is just such a beautiful organization,” Umphress noted.

“Tonight, I hope people feel compelled to give to the organization and to also consider this as an option, especially if they are thinking of growing a family,” Umphress added.

Janice Huff

Meteorologist Janice Huff remarked, “It feels fantastic to be here. It has been running for 10 years, and I cannot believe that it has been 10 years. I am so glad to see that it is so successful, and that it is doing all the work that it is doing to help foster kids.”

“I worked for a nonprofit called Wednesday’s Child for 17 years helping foster children get adopted in New York City, so this will always be important to know because I know that it changes lives,” Huff explained.

“I want people to know that they can change lives… There are children out there in need of families and it makes all the difference in the world to show love and to receive love. It is important all the time,” Huff added.

Jenna Leigh Green

Jenna Leigh Green is an actress and singer known for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and the “Wicked” musical.

“It feels amazing to be here,” she exclaimed. “It’s a very warm room right now, and it’s warm in every way.”

“I love the fact that not only is it helping place children in need with amazing homes, but it is also focusing on the older kids, which are at times forgotten in the shuffle. This one is focusing on the older children, who need just as much love and attention,” she elaborated.

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success means happiness. If you are successful that means that you are fulfilled and that you are happy. The combination of the two is what makes it great.”

“I hope that people feel the joy in the room and the joy for the people who are coming together for this organization and this cause to celebrate the kids,” she concluded about this nonprofit event.