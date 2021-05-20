Ally Dol talks about ‘Cobblestones’ song, and artistry values

Ally Dol, Photo Courtesy of Ally Dol

Up-and-coming duo Ally Dol chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their song “Cobblestones.”

Every listener is invited to feel something special when listening to Ally Dol’s songs. Their track, ‘Cobblestones’ is one of those special picks that fans adore.

“Cobblestones” is a uniquely written song as it gives off that wake-up-in-the-morning vibe, giving you an extra boost to your day. It is coincidentally a positive and lively track as Ally Dol is a big mental health advocate. Throughout much of society’s social development, Ally Dol maintains the ideal that no one person can truly understand all of the issues that others are going through. He also points out that without music, he wouldn’t be here today, and finding himself through this, he can finally admit that this was something he’s been aiming for all his life.

“Trauma is trauma and pain is pain,” Ally Dol claims. “Where I see mainstream social issues, I see an epidemic that will never cease to end unless the right people can take the mainstream ‘cool’ mentality of it and embrace it as something we need to fight like war. All of these issues dive into cobblestones because of the problems I have had to deal with regarding doctors and misdiagnosis and how it can hurt people beyond retribution. I try to invoke that emotion from my depression anxiety bipolar, and subsequent debilitating physical pain into every one of my lyrics.”

Another interesting aspect that makes ‘Cobblestone’ distinctive is its artwork. Back in 2015, Ally Dol visited Florence, Italy for about six months, where one day, he struck up a conversation with a street artist. The inspiring conversation he had with the artist sparked the creation of not just the artwork, but also the track itself and marking the birthplace of his career.

“I was on Piazza Michelangelo overlooking all of Florence, which is an iconic spot,” Ally Dol says. “I saw this street painter, his name was Boubokar, and we struck up a conversation about how he is from Senegal and that he teaches art to children in the area. He was working on this piece that is the likeness of the Cobblestones cover art. I mean the most exquisite rendering, something that makes you truly appreciate all forms of art. It’s quite magical and that’s what I wanted to have come across in the song and the painting was just the perfect fit for the cover art. Then, as I was overlooking Santa Croce with my friends, I laid down a melody and my friend was like, ‘hey man just write’. Then five years later, we are out here!”

Ally Dol was born outside of Detroit, lives in NYC, where he knew he had unique vocal talent when he was only eight years old. As he grew into adolescence and the teenage years, he still was hesitant to expose himself to the world as his true self. Even so, he continued to sing and harmonize over every hip-hop song in existence and would constantly be honing his craft while seemingly being unaware that he was doing it. Now, with this incredible God-given gift and his music partner, Avery, who helps with his production, there is no stopping what the 25-year-old musician can accomplish.

“Let’s face it: our society dictates men to not show emotion and that really drove sort of this trepidation to show who I really was,” Ally Dol says. “After I left halfway through at Ross Masters of Management at Michigan, I went full force into writing. It was at this juncture about six months later that Avery and I started chatting. Avery was working at Guitar Center and he sold me my microphone. I moved to Austin and was singing and recording myself, then moved back home to Michigan, and I and Avery started working shortly thereafter.”

As the music industry is slowly picking back up post COVID-19 pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how the industry will run and if it will change in any way. Ally Doll inferences that it is going to continue to be a mix of digital and live marketing directives.

“In my personal opinion, I think this digital wave is never going to end,” Ally Dol says. “Allowing for so many random up-and-coming artists such as myself to get their name out there. If you did not put in the hard work in 2020, you will not reap the benefits of when everything does start to become normal again.”

Throughout the pandemic, he and Avery have accomplished so much in just one year, one can only agree that they can expect to exponentially grow throughout the rest of the year. Since talent can be found through hard work, he emphasizes that it is important to be able to create an outstanding song and to hold a great voice, as well.

“You need to treat this thing like a business and watch it grow through hard work,” Ally Dol explains. “Of course I want to tell you I want to have a song with 100,000,000 streams on Spotify in 2021, but I am realistic and we are just going to keep doing what we are doing because it has netted great results in our short sample size.”

“Cobblestones” is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Ally Dol, follow them on Instagram and YouTube.