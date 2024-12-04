Alison Krauss + Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas to tour in 2025, and release new music

27-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss announced that her band Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas will tour in 2025.

This will be their first tour together in nearly a decade. The Arcadia 2025 Tour will see the group playing 73 dates across the United States and Canada in 2025; moreover, they will be releasing new music in the new year as an added bonus.

Russell Moore joins Alison Krauss + Union Station

In addition, Krauss revealed that iconic vocalist and guitarist Russell Moore has joined the ranks of Union Station.

Moore is best known as the front-man for the chart-topping bluegrass group IIIrd Tyme Out.

Moore is the most awarded male vocalist in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), with six total wins, and has guided his group to more than 50 industry honors including seven IBMA “Vocal Group of the Year” titles.

Moors joins longtime Union Station members Ron Block (banjo, guitar, and vocals), Barry Bales (bass, and vocals) and newly-inducted Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Jerry Douglas (dobro, lap steel, and vocals).

Alison Krauss remarked, “I’m so grateful to get to make music again with my comrades of 40 years.”

“They’ve always accomplished incredible work individually and have been constantly traveling because of it. We’re very inspired to experience this new exciting chapter in the band’s history,” Krauss expressed.

On joining the critically-acclaimed group, Moore stated, “To say I’m excited about recording and touring with Alison Krauss & Union Station would be a huge understatement.”

“After 40 years of playing music full-time and leading my own group for 34 years, this opportunity is among the few things at the top of the list that my music career has offered me,” Moore said.

“My hopes and desires are to fill this spot in AKUS with the same professionalism, precision, and thoughtfulness as other members who have held this position before me, and I’m looking forward to the ‘ride’,” Moore exclaimed.

In 2025, fans can expect to hear new music from Alison Krauss + Union for the first time since their 2011 album “Paper Airplane.”

To learn more about Alison Krauss + Union Station, their new music and tour dates, check out their official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.