Alicia Witt talks about her new holiday album and show at 54 Below in New York

Actress, singer, and pianist Alicia Witt chatted about her new holiday album and her upcoming show on December 3rd at 54 Below in New York City.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to multi-hyphenate Alicia Witt.

54 Below concert in Manhattan

On her upcoming show at 54 Below this December, she exclaimed, “I can’t wait! I’ve seen so many incredible performances there in the past. It’s hard to even believe that it’s only two weeks away.”

“This is a very sacred performing room, and I hope that audiences feel comfortable and embraced in Christmas love as they sit there and enjoy 90 minutes of good-ole fashioned Christmas spirit.”

“This is a Christmas show; the whole tour is a tour to release the Christmas album, which has just come out,” she noted.

“All 12 of the shows that I will be playing are going to feature all the songs on the album, and also my previously released Christmas songs, which were heard in my Hallmark movies from previous years,” she explained.

“I hope this show helps kick off the month of December. I’ve got a wonderful band that is traveling in with me from Nashville for this concert, so it’s kind of a big deal, and we will also be livestreaming it,” she said.

“This is my first Christmas tour where I will be only performing Christmas music. I will probably play a few of my non-Christmas songs and take some requests from the audience,” she added.

‘Longlegs’ movie

She spoke about being a part of the film “Longlegs.”

“What a treat it was to be a part of it,” she admitted. “It felt like we were a part of something magical while we were making it. We were all thrilled that it has the kind of reach that it has had.”

New holiday album ‘I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You’

“I just released a new holiday album with nine original songs, and three traditional songs including ‘O Holy Night,’ ‘The First Noel,’ and ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’.” “What a thrill to have it out in the world after really having worked on it for the whole year,” she said.

“I have serviced this album to all the radio stations around the world that play Christmas music,” she noted. “If people want to call in and request songs from this record, they can do that. It was a grassroots effort to get the word out for this album.”

“With 24 hours of being released, it went to No. 1 on the Amazon new holiday releases chart, which was so unexpected… that is thanks to all the people that are listening,” she said.

“I want listeners of the album to feel like this is like putting on a familiar sweater, but one that they haven’t seen in a long time. I hope it feels cozy, exciting, and also, just full of nostalgia and the excitement of making new memories,” she elaborated.

“I wanted to put out new Christmas music so that it’s something exiting to listen to. I also produced them in a way that is familiar, hopefully. I feel that we were able to accomplish that with this record,” she added.

Grand Ole Opry performance

On November 26th, Witt will be performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is the greatest of honors to be stepping onto this hallowed stage, to be playing on the Grand Ole Opry,” she said.

Witt on Caleb Polaha

Last December, Witt had the good fortune to see young singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha (the son of Hallmark actor Kristoffer Polaha) perform at Drom NYC, and she was impressed with his talent.

“Caleb is so gifted… isn’t he? Caleb is very talented and a sweetheart,” Witt said.

‘Witness‘ EP

“That was last year’s EP,” she said. “I am still very proud of it, of course. I wrote ‘Always Tuesday’ right after I finished working on ‘Longlegs’ playing Ruth. There is so much of Ruth in that song. That song has a lot of darkness in it because it has a lot of her energy in it. In a way, it felt like I was talking to Ruth as I was writing it.”

Her latest holiday album “I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

