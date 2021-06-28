Connect with us

Alicia Leigh Willis talks about her 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘The Bay’

Alicia Leigh Willis has a major reason to be proud. She is nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for her acting performance in “The Bay.” She chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her Emmy nod.

Published

Alicia Leigh Willis
Alicia Leigh Willis. Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment
Willis has been nominated for “Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Avery Garrett in the hit digital series “The Bay.”

She is nominated alongside such actresses as Carolyn Hennesy (“Studio City”), Jodi Long (“Dash & Lily”), Tiffani Thiessen (“Alexa & Katie”), and Jacklyn Zeman (“The Bay”).

“Being able to tell my daughter this morning that I got nominated was the best feeling ever,” she exclaimed. “She is so proud of her mommy,” Willis added.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

In this article:Alicia Leigh Willis, Daytime, Emmy, The Bay

