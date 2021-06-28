Alicia Leigh Willis talks about her 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘The Bay’

Alicia Leigh Willis. Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Alicia Leigh Willis has a major reason to be proud. She is nominated for a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for her acting performance in “The Bay.” She chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her Emmy nod.

Willis has been nominated for “Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Daytime Fiction Program” for playing Avery Garrett in the hit digital series “The Bay.”

She is nominated alongside such actresses as Carolyn Hennesy (“Studio City”), Jodi Long (“Dash & Lily”), Tiffani Thiessen (“Alexa & Katie”), and Jacklyn Zeman (“The Bay”).

“Being able to tell my daughter this morning that I got nominated was the best feeling ever,” she exclaimed. “She is so proud of her mommy,” Willis added.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.



