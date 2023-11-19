Alexandra Kay talks about her ‘All I’ve Ever Known’ album and tour

Alexandra Kay. Photo Credit: Daniel Shippey

Country artist Alexandra Kay chatted about her debut album “All I’ve Ever Known” and her tour.

Song selection process for her album

On the song selection approach for her latest album, Kay said, “I went through a really tough year and I wrote the songs the only way that I knew how since I was 12 years old. I would dig into my experiences, and I would write these songs just to heal.”

“By listening back to those songs, I made the decision to release them and put them out,” she admitted. “I couldn’t imagine hanging onto to something that has helped me heal and not giving others the opportunity to heal along with it.”

“Writing these songs came in a really organic fashion,” she added.

The song reached No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre charts. “We are really pumped about that, and a huge shoutout to everyone who bought the record,” she exclaimed.

Favorite song on the album

Kay listed “Everleave” as her favorite song on the album, and she described it as one of her favorite songs that she has ever written in her catalog. ‘It is really cool to see the audience love it just as much as me,” she acknowledged.

“It is the most streamed song from the record and it’s the one that the fans scream the loudest each night,” she added.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Kay said, “It feels like I am exactly where I am supposed to be at exactly the right time. I absolutely love the social media aspect of it all when it comes to music and marketing myself. I very much love that I am so much in control of my career.”

“I can see my hard work with my followers growing and with my community growing. I’m a digital nerd so I absolutely love that I am alive at this time and able to just climb the latter the way that I have been. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me,” she added.

Tour

She has also been on her “All I’ve Ever Known” tour, which has been going great. Kay will be bringing this tour overseas in 2024 to Europe, and to Canada, prior to returning to the U.S.

Most recently, on November 17, she performed at The Underground in Charlotte, North Carolina. “That show was so good, it was sold out and so much fun,” she said. “The crowd was amazing with great energy. They have been screaming every song; it has been incredible.”

Gramercy Theatre show

On November 22, she will be headlining New York’s Gramercy Theatre. “We are so excited about Gramercy,” she said. “The fans can expect a lot of emotions and a lot of raw lyrics. We pretty much play every song on the record and I’m always playing my earlier hits, so the fans will get a taste of everything.”

Dream duet choices in music

She listed Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson as her dream duet choices in music. “Garth is my favorite of all time, and I love his live show,” she said. “I love Lainey too, she is so sweet and I am so happy for her success.”

Advice for hopefuls in music

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, “Make sure before you’ve signed on to a label that you’ve done all the work by yourself.”

“Get out there and post videos on the Internet; you won’t have viewers at first but just continue to grind and put the work in each day, and I promise that you will find your audience. Always be a student of your craft, and continue to work,” she elaborated.

Fans

For her fans, she expressed, “Thank you so much for supporting me from absolutely nothing. Continue to be believers in me; they are the reason that I have been able to stay independent for so long, and I am so grateful.”

“All I’ve Ever Known” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Alexandra Kay, follow her on Instagram, and check out her official website.