Alexander Wraith talks about ‘Dead Sea’ movie, Francesca Eastwood, and future projects

Alexander Wraith. Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Actor Alexander Wraith chatted about starring in the film “Dead Sea,” and he revealed some of his future projects.

He is known for “DC Naomi,” “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Westworld,” and “Taken 3,” among others.

‘Dead Sea’ film

The movie was written and directed by Phil Volken. The synopsis is: Stranded in the open sea after a fatal jet ski accident, a young woman Kaya (Isabel Gravitt) and her two friends are rescued by a fishing vessel’s captain Rey (Alexander Wraith), unaware that the ship harbors a chilling secret.

On his experience doing “Dead Sea,” he said, “It was good, and it was a surprise, to be honest. It was such a grueling shoot. When we were shooting this movie, it was really intense because we were out on the water the whole time.”

“We had five boats in a circle and the main boat in the middle. We filmed it in the middle of an ocean in late, late hours, but it translated well on camera. Everything looked really great on camera,” he elaborated.

Playing Rey in the film

Wraith opened up about playing Rey, the fishing vessel’s captain. “I like those kinds of characters,” he admitted.

“For me, it is really fun to dive into a character like that because he has so many layers. You don’t want to play a bad guy like a bad guy. Everyone has those mood swings,” he noted.

“Rey interested me because he has a lot of layers,” he said. “At the end, we made a choice as to whether he fights, or if he is more infatuated with her kind of a deal.”

Lessons learned from this role and screenplay

On the lessons learned from this role and screenplay, Wraith reflected, “This movie really taught me how to push myself on set, and how to go for different choices.”

“When you are on set, there are a lot of long hours and sometimes, you die down,” he said. “For this film, it was constant, and what was cool was that I was surrounded by the element and that really was a big part of it.”

“This taught me that whatever role I do next, I would like to dive into that. It really helped to have that in my repertoire,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Wraith said, “It’s great because you can do things over again, and you don’t have to wait for a long time. It allows you to see the fruits of your labor.”

‘Tweed’

Wraith revealed that he hopes to release “Tweed,” which he wrote and directed, later this year.

“I am also filming a new UFO film,” he said. “That is also a grueling process because we are shooting it in the desert behind mountains. Hopefully, we will have some big names attached to it; that’s the goal.”

“Everything is going great,” he admitted. “I am looking to do three or four films a year of my own apart of doing indie work and big features, as well as some TV shows.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, Wraith said, “You need to find your own way; there is no set way. People give you advice, but at the end of the day, you have to find your own way.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he exclaimed, “Let’s go!”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, he responded, “I would love to make people dance in any kind of moment or situation. That would fix all the problems.

“The other one would be to create and spread world peace; that is very important. Chaos brings a lot of stress in people’s lives. We are all here on the planet for the same reason,” he elaborated.

Francesca Eastwood

“Francesca Eastwood is really an amazing actress,” Wraith said. “She is really intense with an old Hollywood vibe to her. She has a vintage style and essence. She is super-talented. Her parents are Frances Fisher and Clint Eastwood, so Francesca comes from acting royalty.”

Francesca Eastwood. Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

Francesca and Alexander are both parents to a son named Titan. “Titan is amazing; he has a birthday coming up,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Wraith said, “Success is living every day happy with your family, happy with your life, and joyful. Happiness is seeing your family smiling and enjoying themselves. That’s the essence of it.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans, Wraith said, “The best is yet to come. There are a lot more things coming. We are literally finding our stride. Just be patient with us because in life, nothing comes easy. Once you find your stride that’s when all the sunshine and beauty comes.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Dead Sea’

Wraith concluded about his new film “Dead Sea,” “With the ‘Dead Sea,’ we have the layers to compete with the A-listers, and be up there with these big studio projects. We can really do it.”

