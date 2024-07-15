Alex Sampson talks ‘Pretty Baby’ single, new music, and ‘America’s Got Talent’

Pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson. Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

Pop singer-songwriter Alex Sampson chatted about his new single “Pretty Baby,” his new music, and competing on “America’s Got Talent.”

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to rising pop artist Alex Sampson, who is pride of Atikokan in Ontario.

‘Pretty Baby’ single

On the idea for the song, he said, “I wrote ‘Pretty Baby’ back in October in Montreal, Canada, with my good buddy John Nathaniel, he is an amazing producer. It was actually his idea to pull from the Golden Age of Music in the ’60s, and just do something retro but also make it feel new at the same time.”

“The song came back really fast… we wrote it in 15 minutes,” he admitted.

‘America’s Got Talent’

On performing “Pretty Baby” on “America’s Got Talent,” he remarked, “I have so many different feelings. It was insane… that was the first time I ever performed in front of a stage that big, and in front of that many people. I was nervous, excited, and it was such an insane experience.”

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he revealed, “I am inspired by a lot of different things. I like to make music that I like to listen to. A lot of the music that I make reflects the artists that I listen to and the type of music that I listen to.”

“I like to write my music about personal things such as whether I am in a relationship or if I am in love, or about a family member, or literally anything. That way, it is more personal and therapeutic,” he elaborated.

“It is easier for me to write songs about things that I am going through,” he acknowledged.

Speaking of “America’s Got Talent,” he described it as a career-defining moment, as well as signing a record deal with Warner Records. “Getting my music in front of that many people on ‘America’s Got Talent’ is such a blessing,” he said.

“I have to hand it to ‘America’s Got Talent’… I’ve never done anything like that before. To be in front of that many people, including the judges and Terry Crews, and to have my song in front of them is such an amazing experience,” he said.

Signing to Warner Records

“Signing to Warner was career-defining as well,” he expressed. “I have nothing but great things to say about Warner, they treat me so good. Warner is family to me, and I have all the love in the world for them. I am so grateful that I landed with a good crowd of people.”

Favorite songs in his catalog

While it was extremely difficult for Sampson to select a personal favorite song of his, he listed “Want You,” “Lemonade,” and “Pretty Baby.” “My favorite song is revolving… it switches all the time,” he said.

“Also, ‘Like the Rain’ is one of my favorite songs ever,” he said. “In addition, I love ‘Built to be Bad,’ my duet with Grace Gachot. Grace is such a phenomenal artist… it was amazing to work with her.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It is wild. I was born in 2004, and I grew up in that era when the digital age was starting. For me, it is not that crazy. You have artists that have been around since the ’90s when that wasn’t that thing, and I am sure that was a big change for them, but for me, the digital age is kind of normal.”

“I love social media, and I am very into it,” he said.

Future plans

In the immediate future, Sampson is looking forward to the “America’s Got Talent” live shows. “The audience is literally the only thing that can help me win in this round,” he said.

“I have so many plans for the future,” he admitted. “We are working behind the scenes on some shows, and hopefully a tour. That’s a big goal for me… I am a performer at heart, so I would love to perform in front of as many people and places as possible. I am itching to get out on the road.”

“I am working on my sophomore EP right now, and hopefully, that will be released at some point in the fall,” he added.

Alex Sampson. Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn.

Advice for emerging singer-songwriters

For young and emerging singer-songwriters, Sampson encouraged them to persevere.

“Never give up, because for me, my story is the perfect example in that anybody can make it from anywhere in the world. I am from the middle of nowhere, there are 2,500 people in my town of Atikokan in Canada. We don’t have a single stoplight, a Walmart or Starbucks. Social media has so much power,” he elaborated.

“My advice for up-and-coming musicians is to get on social media, post yourselves, and don’t be afraid to be yourselves,” he observed.

“If it’s singing, acting, or comedy, post it on social media. No matter where you are from, social media can change your life. It has changed my life,” he added.

“At the end of the day, all you can do is to try your best,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sampson said, “Breaking Point.” “For me, I’ve been working so hard for the past five years, and I feel that any second, especially with ‘America’s Got Talent,’ things can blow up,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly.” “I’m a huge Spiderman fan, I always have been so I would love to be Spiderman or I would like to fly,” he revealed. “I wouldn’t have to get on a plane or buy any plane tickets. I wouldn’t have to own a car either. I would go with flying.”

Dream duet choices in music

Sampson listed 5 Seconds of Summer, Owl City, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, and Jessie Murph as his dream duet choices in music.

“I am a huge 5 Seconds of Summer fan, so I would love to work with them, or to write a song with them,” he said.

Sampson’s alternate career choice outside of singing

If he weren’t a singer, he would either be a songwriter or an actor. “I love the entertainment industry so much,” he said. “I would love to be a full-time TikToker or YouTube. I just love entertaining people in any way, shape, or form.”

Success

Sampson furnished his definition of the word success. “Success means doing something that you love. If you have a job and you are making money, and you love it, to me, that’s not work; that’s success,” he said.

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Sampson said, “I absolutely love my fans more than anything in the entire world. I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans. I literally mean that! My fans have given me the greatest opportunity I couldn’t possibly have.”

“I am eternally grateful for the fans, especially the ones that have stuck with me since 2019. Whenever I do my own live shows, I am going to stay to meet as many people as I can because I wouldn’t be here without them,” he concluded.

“Pretty Baby” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Alex Sampson, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

Read More: “Pretty Baby” single review.