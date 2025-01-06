Alex Hafner talks about ‘When The Stars Gossip,’ working alongside Lee Min-Ho

Alex Hafner. Photo Credit: Jinny Park.

Alex Hafner chatted about starring in the forthcoming Netflix series “When The Stars Gossip.”

Hafner stars in the upcoming Korean Netflix series “When the Stars Gossip” alongside Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”) and Gong Hyo-Jin (“When the Camelias Bloom”, Pasta, Jealousy Incarnate”).

He plays Santiago Gonzalez, and is the only non-Korean talent in this drama directed by Park Shin-Woo, and it was written by Seo Sook-Hyang.

Hafner praised Lee Min-Ho and his fellow actors for their kindness and noted that they inspired him to learn Korean.

How was your experience in ‘When The Stars Gossip’?

I had never worked on anything related to space before, so it was an intense journey of research and discovery: to dive into understanding what astronauts do, the essence of space programs, and all the everyday things we take for granted that are made possible because of space exploration. It truly expanded my awareness on so many levels.

Working in a completely different environment, with its unique customs, and for an extended period of time, was deeply enriching. I was incredibly fortunate to be welcomed so warmly by the production team and my co-stars: in fact, their kindness inspired me to learn Korean!

Of course, there were moments when I felt exhausted or lonely, but those experiences taught me so much about myself. And all of that happened within the context of doing what I love—acting—which made it a dream come true.

What did you like most about your character?

My character, “Santi,” was an opportunity to practice living in a state of complete excellence. Astronauts are perhaps the ultimate mind-body professionals: exemplifying discipline, intelligence, and resilience. To “make it” as an astronaut means being among the best-of-the-best and portraying that level of achievement was both challenging and inspiring.

I spent a lot of time meditating on how such an evolved and highly intelligent person might behave if they had my body and were in the situations presented in the story.

That process led me to craft a character who wears his heart on his sleeve, mainly because his intelligence makes him so fearless that he can be fearless in opening up his heart – I thought.

There’s depth to his “lightness”, and this was my favorite attribute of his because it is something I still call upon in my present life.

What motivates you each day as a performer?

Learning to embrace the unknown in scenes and in life. Inhabiting other characters is part of my personal quest for growth and self-realization.

Exploring stories through the lens of a character, provides me an equal opportunity to explore new aspects of myself and to examine, or re-examine, my own biases. I also just enjoy making people laugh — or cry— when possible.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I think the digital age is amazing — audiences are more open than ever to exploring different types of stories. There’s a real opportunity to connect with people on a global scale, and that’s exciting for both creators and viewers.

That said, I hope movie theaters continue to exist for the rest of my life because I love going to them!

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m open to whatever comes my way, and I’m excited about the possibilities ahead. I’ve never felt this free or flexible before, and it’s a great feeling.

I’d love to work on something romantic or a project connected to nature—something that feels real and grounded – or on a comedy! More than anything, I want to keep doing what I love and see where that takes me.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Don’t do it — find another profession, haha! But seriously, acting is not for the faint of heart. I remember that being something that was said to me a long time ago, which I never understood then but do now.

You must truly love it to persevere. It is about survival, and your ability to handle rejection, often when you least expect it. To know you want something in your heart but to accept that “how” it happens is out of your control: an interesting paradox.

For me it has been a journey self-discovery. I find success in staying grateful and being fearless in pursuing my dreams: this includes being the best actor I can be. My advice?

Master of your mind and spirit; you attract what you perceive. Oh, and avoid comparing yourself to others because that will make you go crazy: everyone is on their own path.

What does the word success mean to you?

To me, success is a balance. On one hand, I’m ambitious—I have goals I’m passionate about and milestones I envision as symbols of success.

What actor doesn’t dream of an Oscar? But on a deeper level, success is about being genuinely happy with what I’m thinking, doing, and being every day in a coherent way that feels personally sustainable.

When I’m involved in work that excites or fulfills me—even if it’s just about showing up and doing the job—I find myself in a state of harmony where I don’t need much else, because the work itself is rewarding.

Ambition gives me direction, but happiness and balance make the journey worthwhile. Plus, you’ve got to enjoy the ride—otherwise, what’s the point?

What would you like to tell our readers about ‘When The Stars Gossip‘? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

When you ask the stars for something, aren’t you really praying for your wishes to come true or searching for meaning? Aren’t you trying to manifest something, no matter how impossible it might seem?

Now imagine if the stars could reply—what would they say? How would their answers shape what you believe about yourself and your place in the universe? How does our own energy influence what we perceive as truth?

Each character in “When The Stars Gossip” has their own set of wishes. They’re all dreamers, reaching for something that feels just out of reach. For ‘Santi,’ the ‘crazier’ the wish, the more he needs to believe.

That’s the essence of his journey, and my own I suppose. As Roald Dahl said, ‘Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.’ I hope that everyone who watches our show will find some of that magic—the same magic we felt while creating it.

To learn more about actor Alex Hafner, follow him on Instagram.