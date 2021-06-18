Alex Freeman talks about ‘Paper Mask’ and dream duets

Alex Freeman. Photo Courtesy of Alex Freeman Productions

Artist Alex Freeman chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her song “Paper Mask.”

“‘Paper Mask’ame about in May of 2020, in the midst of quarantine, when we were being told that pieces of paper on your face (paper mask) were going to save our lives,” she said.

“We did not know anything about this disease except that it was killing a massive amount of people but these ‘pieces of paper’ are our superheroes,” she added.

“I just thought it was ludicrous, so I wanted to write about it. As a songwriter, It is so amazing to have a topic that everyone in the world can relate to so I called my producers and co-writers (Cole and Bardo from Pwerhaus) and we got to work over Zoom,” she elaborated.

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “Something that inspires me to make music is to study music from the past, that I can gain inspiration from. Creating music with an older sound I think is so fantastic and also adding new elements to it.”

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “Honestly, I don’t know anything different being Gen Z, I was raised with technology. GarageBand has been on every device I have ever had. YouTube is the only encyclopedia on how to perform I have ever known. The internet and social media teach me that there is such a broad world with massively talented people everywhere.”

She continued, “The thing I think is amazing is that there are so many people in the world being able to accomplish their dreams of putting out music and being an artist. Today we can all become musicians or producers from home. This past year being in quarantine and having the time and resources for people to grow in their talents, skill sets and hobbies. I think it’s so cool that now there’s even more people able to release music every single day! What are we at now, 60,000 songs released to Spotify daily?”

Freeman opened up about life during the quarantine. “I have been great during quarantine, I feel like it has been the most creative year for me. I have written over 50 songs this year and have been working nonstop,” she said.

“I absolutely see the silver lining in quarantine,” she admitted. “I feel that it is so important to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, so I highly recommend taking all the precautions that you can.”

“I know that there are so many amazing people who have grown their skills and people have gained new hobbies over this time,” she added.

She continued, “For me, the silver lining was definitely making “Paper Mask,” and I’m so happy that it is doing so well right now. I am just so thankful to be able to release music that I love and am proud of. I have two more songs coming shortly, I’m just trying to decide what I want to release next. Hey, did you see the “Paper Mask “video? That was a result of spending too many hours during quarantine watching Vampire Diaries and Lost Boys. We based it off the 1980’s movie Lost Boys.”

Her biggest musical influences are quite diverse and they include Christina Aguilera, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, and Nina Simone.

She listed Rusel, Arianna Grande, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat as her dream collboration choices in music. “Ruel is a crazy talented vocalist that has beautiful lyrics and tracks,” she said. “Arianna Grande is overall just a queen and I love all of her projects. Her songs vocals are incredible and I love harmonies.”

“Also, Tyler, The Creator since the contrast of his music and voice is so amazing, he’s such an inspiring artist. Literally, every song Doja Cat makes is a hit. I love her beats, and her 808’s. Her phrasing and hooks create the perfect pop song,” Freeman said.

Freeman defined the word success as follows: “Success means being fulfilled with yourself in your career and life, no matter where that takes you.”

She concluded about “Paper Mask,” “I really hope that you enjoy the song and that this song is a symbol to everyone listening to know that we can overcome anything, if we band together and stay connected to one another.”

“Paper Mask” is available on Spotify by clicking here.

To learn more about Alex Freeman and her music, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.