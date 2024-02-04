Alex Crockford talks about his transition to acting and the digital age

Alex Crockford. Photo Credit: Paul Dyke Photography

British fitness professional and social influencer Alex Crockford chatted about his transition to acting, and being a part of the digital age.

The late U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Alex Crockford is a man that embodies this quote.

Acting career

“Several years ago, my acting career was just a dream,” he admitted. “As I got older, and my dreams were building within me, I knew that I had to start taking action. I started to train as an actor with Yorgos Karamalegos online and in London.”

“Very quickly, it has been building up with more experience and more opportunities. This week, I was confirmed for a new role as a new character in a feature film.”

“Also, I do have two or three opportunities that I have done last year that haven’t been released yet. I am in a really exciting place right now. This year, I am going to be showing the world the things that I have been doing,” he added.

Modeling goals

Crockford opened up about his goals in modeling. “I have some goals in modeling that I haven’t yet accomplished so this year I would like to take on some of those goals, and see what else can be achieved,” he said.

“Get ready and get excited. You’ve seen Alex Crockford in his Alex Crockford persona but get ready to see new characters… dark, evil, fun, action, comedy, and a combination of so many things that life can provide. I am looking to have fun and to break through the boundaries that I put on myself so get ready to have some fun,” he told his fans about his acting and modeling endeavors.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Crockford said, “The digital is huge. It is amazing and I am grateful that I am a part of it. There are difficulties of course with the continuous nature of social media and the never-ending cycle of posting and analysis.”

“There are mental challenges for sure. I am so grateful that I’ve built my business, my brand, and my lifestyle around the digital service,” he said.

“I love all the other different social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram because I can be creative in the way that I want to be. I can decide what messages I want to share; I can talk about what’s important to me, and how I can help people,” he elaborated.

“As my own journey has expanded, not just in fitness, I am also able to showcase mindfulness, spirituality, and holistic health. All of these have gradually been reflected in my social media content as well,” he expressed.

Crockford noted that if social media can be used the right way, it can have a positive impact on people.

AI on the future of the industry

Crockford shared his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the entertainment business.

“Of course, there are some concerns, and a lot of people have concerns,” he said. “I think you can use things for good or for bad.”

“I believe AI has incredible potential to be used as a tool for the good, especially for enhancing the way we live and the convenience of various responses in things we need in health, fitness and other industries; however, if it used the wrong way, then we could be going down the wrong path,” he acknowledged.

“I really hope and believe that humanity can learn from previous bad mistakes and continue to use these technologies and tools in the best way possible,” he said.

“Art should be human, especially when we get into acting, modeling, artistry, and storytelling. Art is appreciated more when a human has done that work with their consciousness, mind, and experiences,” he added.

Alex Crockford. Photo Credit: Joseph Bishop

Fitness App

Crockford opened up about his own fitness app, the #CrockFitApp. “My fitness app is building nicely,” he said.

“It is really going well. It is an amazing community of great people, and I am driven every single day to improve the features, the app, the service, and to just help people get fit, happy, and healthy,” he elaborated.

“The app is going very well, and it is going more and more around the world. It is organically doing its magic over the years, which is great,” he added.

Walking as a form of exercise and movement

Crockford shared that he considers walking a great form of exercise and movement.

“Any moment you can enjoy and be consistent with is good,” he admitted. “Often, walking is often partnered with nature and getting sunlight on your skin. Walking is great for your wellness, mind, and it is low impact, so it is good for people that have injuries or problems with their joints,” he said.

Alex Crockford. Photo Courtesy of Alex Crockford

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Crockford revealed, “Quantum.”

“Quantum growth, and quantum expansion,” he said. “The previous chapters have been going beautifully and I am trusting the way my life is unfolding.”

“I feel like everything that I’ve done over the past years has been setting up a foundation for some quantum growth. This year, and this chapter, is really leveraging on all of those foundations that I have set up and I am ready for some quantum magic to occur,” he explained.

Superpower of choice

On his superpower of choice, Crockford remarked, “I would click my fingers and make everyone happy, joyful and loving all across the world.”

“Ultimately, that is what I am looking to do with my life, creations, projects and my way of being,” he said.

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Do easy things for a hard life or do hard things for an easy life.”

“This comes to my mind a lot,” he admitted. “So often, people have avoided difficult things and that has made my life harder. When I hackle the things headfirst, it makes the rest of the situations easier. Stop avoiding and start tacking the issues head on even though it is difficult.”

Visiting Cyprus and Greece

Crockford also spoke about his experiences visiting Cyrus and Greece. “I enjoyed visiting Limassol in Cyprus,” he said. “I loved it, and it was really nice. It was my first time there. I enjoyed the town, the culture, and the Halloumi cheese.”

“Also, I did some hiking. I was at one of the hotels doing fitness classes. I enjoyed being in the sun, and it was beautiful. I just loved it,” he expressed.

“In the summer, I went to Crete in Greece twice,” he said. “Although, in the past I’ve loved Spain, now my connections in Greece are starting to pick up.”

Success

Crockford defined the word success simply as “happiness in the present moment.” “Being fulfilled in the present moment without thought of the future or the past,” he said. “Peace of mind is so important.”

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “I am hugely grateful for every individual that has ever supported me in any way, whether it’s social media, my app, or in any project that I’ve done. I’ve lived a very ‘digital’ life so far.”

“Everything in my business and my life has been on social media. I wouldn’t exist without the people that have supported me. Thank you for being a part of my journey, and I hope to have been a positive impact on yours,” he concluded.

To learn more about Alex Crockford, follow him on Instagram.