Alan Walker talks about ‘Sweet Dreams,’ and his dream to someday collaborate with Armin van Buuren

Alan Walker and Imanbek release 'Sweet Dreams.' Photo Credit: Sony Music

World-renowned electronic superstar Alan Walker chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new single “Sweet Dreams” with Imanbek, and his dream to someday collaborate with trance king Armin van Buuren.

On his new collaboration “Sweet Dreams,” Walker said, “We incorporated the Scatman melody in the song and we got permission. Fast-forward a few months, and we had ‘Sweet Dreams’.”

“Working with Imanbek was really fun, he is a super-talented guy. We met for the first time when we were filming the music video in Dubai. It was a great experience and I would like to work with him more in the future,” Walker said.

The song’s music video was filmed in Dubai, and it was primarily influenced by Roman gladiatorial matches, neat visual effects, an iconic movie set, and it was shot in the desert. Walker noted that the music video had a “Mad Max” vibe to it. “That was really cool,” he admitted.

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, Walker said, “Emotions and feelings and taking melodies is the best thing ever. In ‘Sweet Dreams,’ we used a legendary melody and that was really fun and a whole different experience. I love it.”

He opened up about life during the quarantine. “I have been doing a lot of music production and a lot of gaming,” he said. “2020 was a very quiet year, and now, we are spending a lot of time on those songs that we started in 2020.”

In 2020, Walker ranked No. 26 in DJ Magazine’s Top 100 DJs poll. “That felt amazing,” he said. “It was pretty fun and an honorable position to be in.”

This year, Walker hopes to get out and do live shows, and he has his “fingers crossed” for that. “Norway, where I am based, seems to be opening up now,” he said.

On the best advice that he was ever given, Walker said, “Don’t ever give up.” “In this industry, you will feel like giving up since you feel like you are not going anywhere. Most importantly, don’t give up because you never know when success is actually around the order,” he explained.

He listed Armin van Buuren as the artist that he would like to someday do a dream collaboration with. “Hopefully, Armin and I can do a single very soon,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Walker said, “Pending.” “Waiting for things to happen,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Walker defined the word success as “having a song that is accepted and enjoyed by my fans. That’s the most important thing.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For his fans, Walker remarked, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. They have been with me from day one and they have contributed so much to my success.”

“Sweet Dreams” by Alan Walker and Imanbek is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “It is a fun moment of listening with euphoria and throwback,” he said.

The introduction to Alan Walker’s “Aviation” movie may be seen below.

To learn more about Alan Walker, follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.